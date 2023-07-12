Arn Anderson On Why Bill Watts Ended The Dangerous Alliance, Recalls Contract Being Cut in 1992

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, while covering October 1992 in WCW, Arn Anderson talked about Bill Watts ending The Dangerous Alliance, business being down around this time and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On worrying about business being down in 1992: “Well, they couldn’t have cut it anymore [his contract]. It was about as far down as you could. Paul — and I say this. I was a company man, not only because it’s the right thing to be. Put the company’s interest ahead of your own. After what I’d been through already, I just didn’t want the headaches. I just wanted to get out there and perform at a level with guys that could perform at the same level. And let’s just go out there and tear the joint down, and if you give the fans everything you got, that’s all you can do. You can’t escape s**tty booking and sporadic booking. There’s nothing you can do about that from being a soldier. You know, I was not an officer. I was not a general or captain or a colonel. I was just a soldier. But the foot soldiers could go out there and make you have a great product. And that was my job, and that’s what I did.”

On why Bill Watts ended the Dangerous Alliance: “’Cause it wasn’t his idea. And notoriously, good or bad; win, lose, or draw. When a new booker comes in he puts his guys, his ideas, his theories, he puts all that in place. It doesn’t matter what has been done before you or what’s gonna be done after you. Each booker thinks he has the formula. And sometimes you do, and sometimes you don’t.”

