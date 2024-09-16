Arn Anderson Recalls Wrestling Johnny B Badd In A Boxer Vs. Wrestler Match

On the latest episode of The ARN Show, Arn Anderson talked about wrestling Johnny B Badd in a boxer vs. wrestler match at WCW Uncensored 1995. You can check out some highlights below:

On wrestling Johnny B Badd in a boxer vs. wrestler match: “It was not something that I had at the front of my prefrontal lobe and was wishing to do. But you know, it wasn’t that big of a stretch. We’re in the entertainment business. We’re entertainers. That to me, just gave me — you know, and I always think ‘Story, story, if I can just tell a story.’ Well, the story was that the boxer who would knock your head off was actually at a disadvantage. Because his opponent, who equally would knock your head off, not as efficiently as a Golden Gloves boxer. But I didn’t have own gloves, so I had the advantage. I was bare-knuckling, and he had on boxing gloves, even though that was one of his fortes. You know, the guy was a Golden Glove boxing champion.”

On Johnny being a boxer: “That’s the story. You know, it goes far beyond it just being a boxer versus wrestler. That’s like, ‘Okay, why is he the boxer?’ Well, because prior to being a wrestler, that’s what he was. That all helps fill in the blanks.”

