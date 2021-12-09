Aro Lucha Planning Comeback, Adds New Strategic Partner

It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything from Aro Lucha, but the company is reportedly planning their comeback and has added a new strategic partner. Fightful Select reports that the company, which was launched in 2017, sent an email to investors announcing the addition of Pencilish Animation Studios CEO Tom Bancroft as a strategic partner who has invested in the company. The company also teased some “exciting things planned” and “coming back stronger than ever.”

Aro Lucha has not held a show since June of 2018. There was a show scheduled for June of 2020 in Nashville, but it was cancelled due to the pandemic. You can see the full email as sent to Fightful below: