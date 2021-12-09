wrestling / News
Aro Lucha Planning Comeback, Adds New Strategic Partner
It’s been a while since we’ve heard anything from Aro Lucha, but the company is reportedly planning their comeback and has added a new strategic partner. Fightful Select reports that the company, which was launched in 2017, sent an email to investors announcing the addition of Pencilish Animation Studios CEO Tom Bancroft as a strategic partner who has invested in the company. The company also teased some “exciting things planned” and “coming back stronger than ever.”
Aro Lucha has not held a show since June of 2018. There was a show scheduled for June of 2020 in Nashville, but it was cancelled due to the pandemic. You can see the full email as sent to Fightful below:
To Our Investors,
We’ve had a long hard fight, but that’s what Lucha Libre is…it’s a fight. And we’re not stopping, that’s why we’ve just added some strategic partners to our pivot. Meet Tom Bancroft, CEO of Pencilish Animation Studios. Pencilish is now a strategic partner and has made an investment into our company.
Tom is a former Disney Animator, has created characters in some of the most popular and profitable animated features of all time, including The Lion King, Pocahontas, and Mulan. He has also directed 10 Feature Films and 8 TV Series. Pencilish is made up of former Disney, Sony, and Warner Brothers Alumni, including, Steve McBeth, a Fortune 100 Executive & Founding President at Disney Interactive Worldwide.
We have some exciting things planned and we’re coming back stronger than ever…
No Dejas De Luchar
