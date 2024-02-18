wrestling / News
Aron Stevens on Being in a Bad Place After Leaving WWE
– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Aron Stevens (aka Damien Sandow) discussed how being released by WWE put him in a bad place mentally and emotionally. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Aron Stevens on being in a bad place after leaving WWE: “When I left the WWE, I was really not in a good place. I had let myself down and … you know at the very least let myself down. I couldn’t look in the mirror for like 18 months. Bottomline. I was, like, I shaved with the lights [down] because it was just like this weird thing I was going through. But then, eventually, like with anything, it came to a point where I said, ‘Alright, I’m the same guy who wrestled the invisible freaking man [John Cena] and made it work. What is what is wrong with me?'”
On dealing with being at your worst: “Whoever we are at our best, I think we need to kind of hold on to that when we’re at our worst because that just reminds us of what we’re capable of.”
