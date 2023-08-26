– During a recent interview with the Wrestling Perspectives Podcast, former WWE Superstar Aron Stevens (aka Damien Sandow) discussed working with Vince McMahon with WWE. He expressed gratitude for McMahon in giving him the go ahead with his promo segments and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Aron Stevens on how he’s grateful to Vince McMahon: “One of the things promo-wise, I am eternally grateful to Vince, and again I’m just being straight-up right now with this. Several times, the writers would hand me, ‘Oh this is your promo…’ There were some writers that really thought like, ‘This is what you have.’ And I would go to Vince and say, ‘Boss, I have two minutes for this promo. I guarantee you I will sell the upcoming pay-per-view or say what needs to be said. May I please say it my own way?’ I would always get the go-ahead.”

On how he was underutilized by WWE and McMahon: “It happened twice!. It happened with Money in the Bank and then it’s like, ‘Okay, just have him dress up as someone new every week.’ And then I wrestled the Invisible Man… it happened twice.”