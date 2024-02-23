Aron Stevens On How He Joined NWA, Recalls Reaction To NWA Powerrr Set

Aron Stevens recently talked about joining the NWA in 2019 and is initial reaction to the set for NWA Powerrr. Stevens joined the company in 2019 and he spoke on Insight with Chris Van Vliet about how that came about and more.

Aron Stevens recently talked about joining the NWA in 2019 and is initial reaction to the set for NWA Powerrr. Stevens joined the company in 2019 and he spoke on Insight with Chris Van Vliet about how that came about and more. You can see some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On initially being reluctant to sign on: “It was one of Billy Corgan’s people saying hey, we’re doing these episodes, and blah blah blah explaining what NWA Powerrr was going to be, and I’m just like: eh, I don’t know.”

On his first time on the NWA Powerrr set: “What happened was, I flew in a day early and when I walked into that studio, and I’m talking about the pre-pandemic — the one in Atlanta for those first episodes of “Powerrr — I remember I walked in … and I went: ‘Woah!’ Like I stopped, and I got chills for a second, I’m like: this looks incredible, it’s as if the original NWA show never went off the air, and it was magic and I will say this, that crowd was just magic. We had a very deep roster then and the crowd just loved it. It was this weird kind of void that I think is missing in the business today.”