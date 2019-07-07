Aron Stevens Announces Return to Wrestling as the Millennial Slayer

– Former WWE Superstar Aron Stevens (aka Damien Sandow) shared some Instagram posts last night after a show at Battle Arts PRO saying the Millennial Slayer was born. You can check out those Instagram clips Stevens shared below.

In the first video, Aron Stevens said: “Well, you might as well hear it from me first. I’m here in Toronto at Battle Arts Academy. I attended a wrestling show, and I had an epiphany. I’ve been gone for two and a half years, look what’s happened to the world, look what’s happened to the business. The world needs me and the business needs me. So, tonight, the ‘Millennial Slayer’ was born. Stayed tuned.”

In his Instagram posts he wrote the following:

“Hey, Santino Marella, thanks for letting me run the Battle Arts Academy Rising Stars show. Sorry I had to make an example of someone. The world needs me. We all know this #prowrestling #battlearts #back” “Timothy O’Connor nothing against you as an individual. Just your generation as a whole. #millennialslayer [will] see you [on] the 13th at the Don Kolov Arena, if you are not still nursing your wounds & and if you can put your cell phone down long enough to actually show up. #truth #someonehadtosayit”

Stevens is set to face Timothy O’Connor at the Battle Arts PRO event on July 13. After a brief run with Impact Wrestling in 2016, Stevens took a break from the industry to pursue an acting career.