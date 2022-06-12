Aron Stevens Says Final Goodbye To Professional Wrestling At NWA Alwayz Ready

Aron Stevens wrestled his final match at Sunday’s NWA Alwayz Ready PPV, Aron Stevens and was defeated by Trevor Murdoch in what was advertised as his swan song. During a post-match interview, Stevens told May Valentine that he has loved pro wrestling since he was a young kid. He wished that he could’ve won a World Title and brought it to Killer Kowalski’s grave, he trained at his gym when he started out. Stevens said pro wrestling doesn’t love him back and he needs to put his health and future first. He plans to head out to Brazil to refocus on the next chapter.