Aron Stevens Recalls Teaming With Cody Rhodes In WWE

Aron Stevens worked with Cody Rhodes back in WWE as Damien Sandow, and he recently looked back on that time of his life. Stevens and Rhodes were teamed up as Team Rhodes Scholars in WWE and feuded with Bryan Danielson and Kane, and in an interview with Chris Van Vliet Stevens recalled working with the WrestleMania 40 main eventer.

“Cody and I, we were I would say like in terms of the totality of wrestling, we were a very underrated tag team,” Stevens said. “If you look at what we did, the matches we’ve had with various people. We tagged for a minute. We traveled together and stuff, [did you win the titles?] I don’t think we did. Miz and I did.”

He continued, “But no, Cody has always had a drive and a determination about him. I’m just very, very glad that he’s determined and again, taking the risks that he has, and staying true to who he is. I think that’s just wonderful. Because like when you see someone stay true to who they are, whatever that truth is because only they can define it, but they kind of reach the apex of what they would like to be and that’s awesome.”