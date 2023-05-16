– During a recent appearance on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, former WWE Superstar Aron Stevens (aka Damien Sandow) discussed why he thinks Jeff Jarrett was aa better talent than Shawn Michaels.

Stevens stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “The Double J character, like, the showmanship? When I was growing up that was my favorite wrestler for a period of time. Double J. Oh my god. In terms of showmanship, I think he was better than Shawn [Michaels].”