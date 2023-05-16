wrestling / News
Aron Stevens Thinks Jeff Jarrett Was a Better Showman Than Shawn Michaels
May 16, 2023 | Posted by
– During a recent appearance on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, former WWE Superstar Aron Stevens (aka Damien Sandow) discussed why he thinks Jeff Jarrett was aa better talent than Shawn Michaels.
Stevens stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “The Double J character, like, the showmanship? When I was growing up that was my favorite wrestler for a period of time. Double J. Oh my god. In terms of showmanship, I think he was better than Shawn [Michaels].”
More Trending Stories
- Konnan Says Eric Bischoff Had A Lot of ‘Cultural Ignorance’ in WCW
- WWE News: Some Talent Getting More Leeway In Promos, Note on World Heavyweight Title
- FOX Announces Their Fall Lineup, WWE Smackdown Not Included In Press Release
- Bianca Belair in Pink Bikini, Zelina Vega, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos