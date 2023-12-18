Aron Stevens Thinks NWA Samhain’s Cocaine Spot Was Blown Out Of Proportion

In a recent interview on Eyes Up Here With Francine (per Wrestling Inc), Aron Stevens discussed the controversial moment during the NWA Samhain pay-per-view that reportedly put the NWA’s TV deal with The CW Network in jeopardy.

The segment was when Jim Mitchel was at a table with women around him drinking alcohol, and it looked like Mitchell was snorting cocaine off the table before passing it around to everyone around him. The deal for NWA’s TV show and reality series with the CW Network hasn’t been announced yet. You can check out some highlights below:

On the segment: “Decisions are made. Good, bad, and different, decisions are made. Now do I think it negatively impacted the company? No,” Stevens said. “If you want my honest opinion. In the long term, we just came off one of the best shows we’ve ever had in Sarasota … We have a packed house. We have a roster that is growing and getting better everyday.”

On NWA product: “There’s a vibe at an NWA show. We are the alternative today.”