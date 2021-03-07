Ashley Vox on Finding Out She Was Wrestling Thunder Rosa in AEW, Her Original Opponent

– Speaking to Fightful Select, Ashley Vox discussed the experience of wrestling Thunder Rosa on AEW Dark. According to Vox, she didn’t know who she’d be wrestling for the AEW TV tapings she worked last December until she arrived at the arena. Vox added that she was relieved when she found out she’d be wrestling Thunder Rosa.

Additionally, Fightful Select noted the original plan for the tapings was for Vox to wrestle Anna Jay at the tapings. However, the reported noted this is is the set of tapings where Jay originally suffered her shoulder injury.

Also, Vox revealed that Dustin Rhodes provided extensive feedback for her at the tapings. AEW President Tony Khan spoke with her and provided feedback as well. Vox is aid to have enjoyed the experience in the AEW locker room and hopes to go back again later.

Vox noted she and her sister, Delmi, were not previously contacted to work the AEW women’s tag team tournament that took place last year. Vox also wrestles in a tag team called Team Sea Stars with her sister, Delmi Exo.

You can check out the video of Ashley Vox vs. Thunder Rosa from the January 5, 2021 edition of AEW Dark below: