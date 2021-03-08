Ashley Vox On Wrestling Thunder Rosa In AEW, Getting Advice From Dustin Rhodes & Tony Khan

In a recent interview with Fightful, Ashley Vox discussed wrestling Thunder Rosa on AEW Dark last December, getting advice from Dustin Rhodes and Tony Khan, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Ashley Vox on her match with Thunder Rosa: “Thunder Rosa, when I found out that I was even having a match and it was Thunder Rosa, I was just so happy and relieved. I was like, ‘This is amazing.’ Because, like, her and I know each other from before NWA and we’ve gotten close during NWA and we’ve worked each other so many times. So, like, we know each other, we feel comfortable with each other. We don’t complain about, ‘Yeah, you can hit me a little harder,’ you know? It’s just a comfortable level. I’m glad it was with her, someone that I felt really comfortable with for my first match there.”

On getting advice from Dustin Rhodes: “I got a lot of feedback from Dustin (Rhodes). Tony Khan himself took the time to talk to me, gave me some feedback and would love to bring me back and just hoping for that. He’s such an awesome guy. So nice. Easy to talk to. I didn’t feel like I was nervous to talk to. The environment there was just completely different. Like, just great. I’ve been to NWA, I thought that locker room, that environment was great. I’ve been to IMPACT!, Ring of Honor, I’ve been backstage for WWE. But, like, AEW I just felt so comfortable. I knew everyone there. Like, old friends that I haven’t seen because of the pandemic. They’re doing great at AEW. So, re-seeing them and just talking to them and laughing again, I felt comfortable. It was a great locker room. Would love to be back.”

On the Sea Stars (her team with her sister Delmi Exo) not getting contacted for the AEW womens’ tag team tournament and her future in wrestling: “I mean, I didn’t expect that they would call me or reach out to me because, first of all, I wasn’t even ready. I was in quarantine mode, barely worked out. I was like, ‘I don’t even know how to wrestle any more.’ So much time away from wrestling. So, I’m glad nothing happened. But, Delmi and I are hoping this year for sure. We feel ready. We have a home gym. We’ve been eating good and all that. We’ve been so focused for this year. We’re just planning to be a part of that tournament. That’s definitely one of our biggest goals right now for this year.”