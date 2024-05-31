Ask 411 Wrestling: Can Cody Rhodes Be Turned Heel?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling.

JonFW2 does it all to get them off their feet:

Has Cody Rhodes already reached “Cena status”? Meaning, he’s SO over and popular with kids that they can never turn him heel?

At the risk of sounding wishy-washy . . .

It depends.

First off, I think that the “you could never turn John Cena heel” is a bit of a false narrative. It is true that there was some notion in the wrestling industry that Cena could never be a bad guy, largely because his merchandise far outsold anybody else on the roster and the company did not want to take the economic hit that no doubt would have occurred had he turned.

That being said, the economic hit could have been absorbed if one or two people reached a level of popularity high enough that they could have moved sufficient merchandise to compensate for a decline in Cena’s merch sales.

However, WWE didn’t have that person or those people during Cena’s main event run. You could attribute that to the company not being particularly good at building new stars during this era. You could attribute it to the right talent simply not being present. No matter what the reason, it is undeniable that the former Doctor of Thuganomics was far and away the leader of the pack.

So, a big factor in determining whether you will ever be able to turn Cody Rhodes heel is who else will be on the roster during his babyface run. If you have another wrestler who is big enough to replace him as the number one babyface, then you could no doubt turn him with no ill effect. If that person never materializes – much like that person never materialized when Cena was on top of the world – then Rhodes will likely remain right where he is.

Tyler from Winnipeg is going for the guillotine:

When Chris Benoit eliminated The Big Show in the 2004 Royal Rumble were you surprised?

Not really. Benoit and John Cena were both getting pretty big babyface pushes on Smackdown during the last quarter of 2003, so when the Wolverine was left in the ring with Show at the end of the Rumble match, you could pretty clearly tell what was being set up.

Big Al is in his natural state:

Was Mideon really naked under his fanny pack and if so how was this legal/appropriate for TV?

No, he wasn’t. He was wearing a small, flesh-colored thong alongside the fanny pack.

Here’s one from Mike, if that is his real name:

How does WWF/WWE determine which wrestler keeps their real name vs a gimmick name? Sure you have guys like Angle, Mark Henry, Lesnar, and Orton that have some type of recognition to build on whether it be familial or in other realm of entertainment, which makes sense, but then how do guys like Cena, Gargano, Batista, Mickie James, and a few others slip through the cracks?

It really does just seem to be the luck of the draw. Throughout its history, the company has waffled on how much it cares about owning the rights to a wrestler’s name. Sometimes they are very strict, and sometimes they’ll let people keep their birth names. (Currently, they seem to be more in the latter mode.) Though it would be more satisfying if there were more of a backstory, I don’t believe there really is one.

Mladen says it’s all your fault:

Are fans to blame (at least partially) for the lack of selling and psychology in today’s professional wrestling? Surely if there was more pushback from the fans, the product would objectively be better, creative notwithstanding.

I would actually say that, to the extent that selling and pyschology are no longer valued the way that they used it used to be, wrestlers and promotions are far more to blame than fans. It is the promotions and the performers that determine what style of wrestling is being presented in the ring. If a more spot-heavy, less realistic style of wrestling was never presented to fans, then they never would have had an opportunity to develop a taste for it.

That being said, if this style were presented and fans were to not react to it, chances are good that it never would have gone any further. However, once more, they never would have had that chance to react if it were never shown to them in the first place.

Night Wolf the Wise is pulling strings behind the scenes:

In the Attitude Era, you had Michael Hayes, Jack Lanza, Tony Garea, and Pat Patterson, and Gerald Brisco as agents. Pretty good set of agents for one of the greatest eras in wrestling. My question is: Who were in the first agents in wrestling? And did they have any during Hulk Hogan’s run?

According to Jim Cornette on his podcast, the notion of having road agents in a wrestling promotion was something that was created by Vince McMahon, being implemented when he took over the WWF from his father. This means that not only were there agents during Hulk Hogan’s run as champion but that they were also the first real agents in wrestling history.

The agents during that period of time would have included several of the names you’ve already mentioned above: Lanza, Garea, Patterson, and Brisco were all agents for many years, going back to the 1980s. Agents in the 1980s also included Chief Jay Strongbow, Arnold Skaaland, Tony Garea, Rene Goulet, and Dave Hebner.

Bruce is checking in on one of his favorite subjects, the AWA:

Your list of live WWWF talent got me thinking and let’s keep it old school.

How many people who wrestled in the AWA are still alive?

In case anybody missed it, Bruce is calling back to an earlier edition of the column, in which I answered a question about how many people who competed under the banner of the World Wide Wrestling Federation were still alive and kicking. Building off that, he’s asked the same question about Verne Gagne’s American Wrestling Association.

First of all, let me say that this question took significantly longer than the WWWF version did. In fact, though I don’t keep records of this sort of thing, this question may have been the largest time investment I’ve made in answering a single question while writing this column over the course of the past six years.

Why? The AWA has A LOT of history. Specifically, the promotion that we now refer to as the AWA started off as the Minneapolis Boxing and Wrestling Club, which as near as I could tell had its earliest cards in 1933 with the last true AWA show occurring in 1991. That’s almost sixty years of cards that I had to review, doing my level best to determine whether every wrestler on them was either living or dead.

(A side note about the above: I said the last “true” AWA show was in 1991 because in the mid-1990s a promoter named Dale Ganger, who used the pseudonym Dale Gagne, started running shows using the name AWA Superstars of Wrestling before litigation from WWE shut him down following their acquisition of the rights to the original AWA. Ganger’s promotion had no legit connection to the real AWA.)

So, what was I able to determine after going over the results of all 6,660 AWA shows that are in the database over at Cagematch?

As near as I can tell, there are currently 334 living AWA alumni.

Meanwhile, there are 842 wrestlers who appeared in the ring for the AWA but have since shuffled loose this mortal coil. This includes several people from the early days of the promotion for whom I could not find a confirmed date of death but, who, if they were alive, would be the longest-lived human beings in history, so I have presumed them to be dead.

And, in a final category, there are 686 wrestlers for whom I could make no determination as to whether they are alive or dead. They are Schrodinger’s wrestlers, existing in both states until we observe them. As with my WWWF list, I will include a disclaimer about these undetermined wrestlers. In most instances, I was unable to determine whether they are alive or dead because there is very little information about them online except for their names. Because of this, it is entirely possible that some wrestlers who I put on this “undetermined” list are alternate gimmicks for people on the “dead” list or people on the “living” list. It’s also possible that two or more people on the “undetermined” list might be duplicates of one another. I tried to avoid that as best I possibly could, but sometimes you just don’t have much to go on when you’re checking the backgrounds of wrestlers from the pre-internet era.

I also find it interesting to note that, because of the lengthy period of time over which I had to do this research, two wrestlers who I originally put on the “living” list had to be moved over to the “dead” list before I finalized the column. One of them is Bob Bruggers, a former linebacker for the Miami Dolphins who was trained by Verne Gagne and Billy Robinson and made his pro wrestling debut with the AWA before moving to Mid-Atlantic and having his career ended by the same plane crash that Ric Flair was involved in. The second is Silento Rodriguez, a Mexican wrestler active from the 1950s through the 1970s who, interestingly, was a well-respected in-ring performer despite the fact that he was both deaf and mute, which as you can imagine would make communication with his opponent a bit difficult.

There you have it. Those are the numbers. However, you can’t possibly think that I’d stop there, would you?

Of course I’m not going to. Even though I’m sure this is an incredibly boring read for most people, if you really WANT to explore the lists of every single name that I compiled, they are below. If you’ve got any information that would allow me to update the list or identify any of the “undetermined” wrestlers, I would be glad to see it.

Alive: 1) Greg Gagne, 2) Ric Flair, 3) Jimmy Valiant/Jim Valen, 4) Paul Ellering, 5) Soldat Ustinov/Big Jim Steele, 6) Shawn Michaels, 7) Marty Jannetty, 8) Madusa Miceli, 9) Chigusa Nagayo, 10) Wendi Richter, 11) Hulk Hogan, 12) Baron Von Raschke, 13) Dory Funk Jr., 14) Jimmy Jack Funk, 15) Ricky Morton, 16) Robert Gibson, 17) Sgt. Slaughter/Bob Remus/Super Destroyer Mark II, 18) Super Destroyer Mark III (a.k.a. The Hangman), 19) Bill Irwin, 20) Evelyn Stevens, 21) Jesse Ventura, 22) Claude/Thunderbolt Patterson, 23) Tim Patterson, 24) Ray Jennings/Fritz Von Goering/Fritz Von Ulm, 25) Ken Patera, 26) Denny Brown, 27) Ed Boulder, 28) Brad Rheingans, 29) Tito Santana, 30) Lars, Anderson/Larry Heiniemi, 31) Billy Anderson, 32) Arn Anderson, 33) Bob Orton Jr., 34) Scott Norton, 35) Ken Russell/Ken Dillinger, 36) Ken Wayne, 37) Nikita Koloff, 38) Barry Darsow, 39) Sonny Rogers/Gaylord Fontaine, 40) Rip Rogers, 41) Jessica Rogers/Joan Ballard, 42) Dutch Mantel, 43) Larry Zbyszko, 44) Bobby Duncum, 45) Rick Martel, 46) Don Muraco, 47) Col. DeBeers, 48) “Mr. Electricity” Steve Regal, 49) Michael Hayes, 50) Ron Garvin, 51) Jimmy Garvin, 52) Steve Olsonoski, 53) Hunter Thompson (a.k.a. Freezer Thompson), 54) Barry Windham, 55) Stan Lane, 56) Steve Keirn, 57) Tommy Lane, 58) Tony Atlas, 59) Igor Volkoff/Zarinoff LeBeouf (a.k.a. Lumberjack Pierre), 60) Nacho Barrera, 61) Kevin Kelly (a.k.a. Nailz), 62) Eddie Sharkey, 63) Tony Leone, 64) Tom/Rocky Stone/The Executioner, 65) Jerry Graham Jr., 66) Evan Johnson, 67) Ricky Johnson, 68) Red Tyler, 69) Laurent Soucie, 70) Boris Zhukov, 71) Double X/Jim “Red” Osborn, 72) Spike Huber, 73) Bill Watts, 74) Ben DeLeon, 75) Tom Lintz/Ali Khan, 76) Bob Backlund, 77) Jerry Lawler, 78) Tommy Rich, 79) Chris Curtis, 80) Ron Ritchie, 81) Judy Martin, 82) Velvet McIntyre, 83) Abdullah the Butcher, 84) Butch Cooper, 85) Butch Malone (a.k.a. Bill Crouch), 86) Tully Blanchard, 87) Princess Victoria, 88) Leilani Kai, 89) Despina Montagas, 90) Frank Hill (a.k.a. Jules Strongbow), 91) Earthquake/Eric Ferris/Ed Wilson, 92) The Super Ninja (a.k.a. Shunji Takano), 93) Brian Knobs/The Terrorist, 94) Jerry Sags, 95) Stan Hansen, 96) John Nord, 97) Desiree Peterson, 98) Al Snow, 99) Kelly Kiniski, 100) Nick Kiniski

101) Mike Enos, 102) Wayne Bloom, 103) Paul Diamond (original, AWA debut in 1970), 104) Paul Diamond (second, AWA debut in 1988), 105) Diamond Lil, 106) Rudy Diamond, 107) Hector Guerrero, 108) Mando Guerrero, 109) Ricky Steamboat/Dick Blood, 110) Ricky Rice/Unknown Soldier, 111) Ricky Sexton, 112) Ivan Putski, 113) Ali Ben Khan (a.k.a. Jack Armstrong), 114) Greg Wojokowski/Great Wojo, 115) Rick Gantner/Texas Hangman Psycho (a.k.a. Bull Pain), 116) Mark Youngblood, 117) Gary Young, 118) Dick Young/Pete Colt, 119) Horst Hoffman, 120) Tony Rocco, 121) Max Blue, 122) Steve Casey (subsequent version, wrestled in Pro Wrestling USA), 123) Masked Superstar, 124) Carlos Colon, 125) Frankie Cain/Great Mephisto, 126) Paul DeMarco/Yuri Gordienko, 127) Gilles/Pierre Poisson/Buster Matthews, 128) Bill Francis/Pat Leahy, 129) Kim Duk, 130) Fred “Puppy Dog” Peloquin, 131) Johnny Starr, 132) Susan Starr, 133) Jim Starr, 134) Mark Starr (not to be confused with the WCW Mark Starr), 135) Kathy Starr, 136) Sandy Starr, 137) Belle Starr, 138) Greg Lake, 139) Jake Milliman, 140) King Tonga (a.k.a. Meng/Haku), 141) Tonga Kid (a.k.a. Tama), 142) Jim (J.J.) Dillon, 143) Don McClarty, 144) Debbie Combs, 145) Dave Muir, 146) Billy Jack Strong (a.k.a. Steve DiSalvo), 147) Jay Strongbow Jr., 148) Frank “Gypsy” Rodriguez, 149) Princess Little Cloud, 150) Little Louie, 151) Cowboy Bob Ellis, 152) Rock Riddle, 153) Alan Reynolds, 154) Caesar Pabon, 155) Tony Savoldi/Tony Condello, 156) El Bracero/Jose Martinez/Jose Martine, 157) Laura Martinez, 158) Bobby Colt, 159) Herman Schafer, 160) Karl “Krusher” Karlsson, 161) Mil Mascaras, 162) Bob Boyer/Bobby Bold Eagle, 163) Lone Eagle, 164) Dan Spivey/American Starship Eagle, 165) Frankie DeFalco/Tokyo Bullet #1, 166) Coconut Willie/Coconut Kid, 167) Eddie Sharkey, 168) Haiti Kid, 169) Johnny Rich, 170) Mike Richards/Texas Hangman Killer (a.k.a. Mean Mike), 171) Tom Prichard, 172) Johnny Valentine Jr./Johnny Fargo (a.k.a. Greg Valentine), 173) Dennis Condrey, 174) Randy Rose, 175) Joel Deaton, 176) “Mr. Indiana” Tom Lynch, 177) Angel Rivera (a.k.a. El Profe), 178) Vito Martino, 179) Derrick Dukes, 180) Ali Hassan/Jack Cougar, 181) David Schultz, 182) Mike Kelly, 183) Frenchy Lamont/Marcel Semard, 184) JT Southern, 185) Tommy Jammer, 186) Jimmy Golden (a.k.a. Bunkhouse Buck), 187) Jeff Jarrett, 188) Stoney Burke, 189) Susan Sexton, 190) Joe Carone, 191) Manny Fernandez, 192) Manny Soto, 193) Jonnie Stewart, 194) Percy Pringle (a.k.a. Bobby Bass), 195) Betty Nicoli, 196) Jim Dalton, 197) The Brute/Bugsy McGraw/Beautiful Brutus, 198) Vicki Williams, 199) Akio Sato, 200) Ramona Isabella,

201) Mike George, 202) Terry Gibbs, 203) Race Bannon/Mike Soma, 204) Paul Neu, 205) Moondog Moretti, 206) Sabrina, 207) Koko Ware, 208) Art Crews, 209) Stormy Granzig, 210) George Wells, 211) Hubert Gallant, 212) Toni Rose, 213) John Davidson, 214) Harley Davidson (not Hillbilly Jim), 215) Carl Fergie, 216) Marie Laverne, 217) Genichiro Tenryu, 218) The Pink Assassin, 219) Bob Wayne, 220) Sonny King, 221) Jimmy Hart, 222) Jesse Hernandez, 223) Great Kabuki/Takachiho, 224) Jim Lancaster, 225) Gino Brito, 226) Tony Romero/Costas, 227) Jackie Fulton (a.k.a. George Hines), 228) Bobby Fulton, 229) Mad Maxx #1/Mad Maxx (a.k.a. Eli the Eliminator), 230) Brett Hart (a.k.a. Barry Horowitz), 231) Al Lovelock (a.k.a. The Great Bolo), 232 Bette/Betty Boucher, 233) Sweet Daddy White, 234) Gerry Morrow, 235) Sid/Seymour Freeman, 236) Mark Lewin, 237) Scott Casey, 238) Mike Moore (a.k.a. Motor City Madman), 239) Rip Morgan, 240) Heidi Lee Morgan, 241) Curtis Hughes, 242) Dawn Lemke, 243) Earl Maynard, 244) Higo (Animal) Hamaguchi, 245) Seymour Koenig, 246) Greg/Hercules Boyd, 247) Brian Costello, 248) Sam Houston, 249) Doug Vines, 250) Jeff Sword, 251) Betty Niccoli, 252) Magnum TA, 253) Mr. Kleen (a.k.a. Ed Miller), 254) Shane Douglas, 255) Black Bart (second version), 256) Jerry Lynn, 257) Dale Veasey (a.k.a. James Earl Wright), 258) Tom Bennett (a.k.a. Tough Tom), 259) Bambi (a.k.a. Selina Majors), 260) Kurt Von Steiger, 261) King Mike Kaluha, 262) Iceman King Parsons, 263) Bob Lueck, 264) Rob Rechsteiner (a.k.a. Rick Steiner), 265) Scott Steiner, 266) Chick Donovan, 267) Eric Sbraccia, 268) Eric Embry, 269) Alan Martin, 270) David Sammartino, 271) Steve Cox, 272) Alex Knight, 273) Nightmare Danny Davis, 274) Magnificent Mimi, 275) Sean O’Reilly, 276) Brian Adias, 277) Afa, 278) Sika, 279) Barbarian, 280) Mike Rotunda, 281) Cactus Jack, 282) Fatu, 283) Samu, 284) Gary Royal, 285) Bill Dundee, 286) Gene Ligon (a.k.a. Thunderfoot II), 287) Mike Jackson, 288) Mark Fleming, 289) Len Denton, 290) Tony Anthony, 291) Phil Hickerson, 292) Italian Stallion, 293) Bob Roop, 294) Jim Duggan, 295) Misty Blue, 296) Linda Dallas, 297) Johnny Rodz, 298) Davey O’Hannon, 299) Manuel Soto, 300) Roberto Soto (a.k.a. Invader II),

301) John Tatum, 302) Ted Oates, 303) Calypso Jim/Disco Dog (a.k.a. Bobo Brazil Jr.), 304) Brandi Mae, 305) David Price, 306) Killer Tomato, 307) Apollo Athens, 308) Phil Apollo, 309) Karate Kid, 310) Johnny Love, 311) B. Brian Blair, 312) Tyree Pride, 313) Robert Fuller, 314) Pat Rose, 315) Bill Tabb, 316) Tommy Cairo, 317) Ms. Olympia, 318) Bota the Witch Doctor, 319) Bobby Jay, 320) Bill Mulkey, 321) Ray Odyssey, 322) The Mercenary (a.k.a. Ron Fuller), 323) Damien Kane, 324) Nightstalker (a.k.a. Bryan Clarke/Adam Bomb), 325) Malibu (a.k.a. California Doll), 326) Joey Cazana, 327) Nick DeCarlo, 328) Bob Lurtsema, 329) Steve Ray, 330) Riki Choshu, 331) Riki Ataki, 332) Nina (a.k.a. Ivory), 333) Ned Tyson

Alive, But a Giant Piece of Shit: 1) Buck Zumhofe

Dead: 1) Nick Bockwinkel, 2) Warren Bockwinkel, 3) Bull/Bad Boy/Frank Bullinski/Shields, 4) The Crusher/Reggie Lisowski, 5) Billy Graham, 6) Verne Gagne, 7) Iron Sheik, 8) Larry Hennig, 9) The Big K, 10) Killer Kowalski, 11) Bobby Heenan, 12) Andre the Giant, 13) Dusty Rhodes, 14) The Sheik, 15) Harley Race, 16) Mike DiBiase, 17) Bruiser Brody, 18) Terry Funk, 19) Giant Baba, 20) Dick the Bruiser, 21) Ray Stevens, 22) Fabulous Moolah, 23) Adnan El Kaissie, 24) Johnny Valiant, 25) Jerry Valiant/Masked Strangler/Guy Mitchell/Mad Man Mitchell/The Strangler/Guy Hill/Assassin #1, 26) Bronko Nagurski, 27) Paul Jones (note: This is not “Number One” Paul Jones who was later a manager in Mid-Atlantic but rather a different Paul Jones), 28) Road Warrior Hawk, 29) Road Warrior Animal, 30) Betty Hawkins, 31) Rip Hawk, 32) Dick Daviscourt, 33) Lou Thesz, 34) Ray Steele, 35) Sherri Martel, 36) Mad Dog Vachon, 37) Butcher Vachon/Nicolai Zolotoff, 38) Vivian Vachon, 39) Luna Vachon, 40) Baron Gattoni, 41) Kerry Von Erich, 42) Fritz Von Erich, 43) Waldo Von Erich, 44) Ricky Gibson/Ricky Lee Jones, 45) Super Destroyer/Scott Irwin, 46) Billy Robinson, 47) Adrian Adonis, 48) Bob Adonis (a.k.a. Sonny Myers), 49) Pat Patterson, 50) Curt Hennig, 51) Dick Raines, 52) Blue Sun Jennings; 53) Mighty Fritz, 54) Lou Plummer, 55) Bob Jessen, 56) Frank Brown, 57) Orville Brown, 58) Bad Boy Brown, 59) Ethel Brown, 60) Frank Hickey/Bozo Brown, 61) Bob Brown/Bill Green/Butch Kelly, 62) Luke Brown, 63) Jerry Brown, 64) Bob Brown Jr., 65) Brickhouse Brown, 66) T-Bone Brown (a.k.a. Savannah Jack), 67) Johnny Marrs, 68) Joe Pazandak, 69) Wild Bill Longson, 70) Steve Kozak, 71) Abe Kashey, 72) Sonny Kurgis, 73) John Studd/Chuck O’Connor, 74) Lou Newman, 75) Leo Newman, 76) Jerry Blackwell, 77) Otto Kuss, Otto von Krupp (a.k.a. Boris Malenko), 78) Verne Bottoms, 79) Otto Wanz, 80) Gene Anderson, 81) Ox Anderson, 82) Ole Anderson/Rock Rogowski, 83) Bob Orton Sr., 84) Pete Managoff, 85) Bobby Managoff, 86) George Gadaski, 87) Ken Kenneth, 88) Ken Fenelon, 89) Jack Kennedy, 90) Harry Kent, 91) Kenny Ackles, 92) Tex McKenzie, 93) Pat Kennedy/Bobby Graham/Hercules Graham, 94) Kenny Jay, 95) Kinji Shibuya, 96) Ken Yates, 97) Don Kent, 98) Jim Kent, 99) Ken Lucas, 100) Ken Raper,

101) Kazuo Sakurada/Kendo Nagasaki (Japanese version), 102) Ken Penny (a.k.a. Rocco Rock), 103) Ken Timbs, 104) Ivan Koloff, 105) Buddy Rogers, 106) Dutch Howlett (a.k.a. Hans Mortimer), 107) Dutch Hefner, 108) Dutch Savage, 109) Wladek Zbyszko, 110) Firpo Zbyszko, 111) Rene/Jacques Goulet, 112) Jimmy Snuka/Lani Kealoha, 113) Dino Bravo (1970s/1980s version), 114) Dominic Bravo/DeNucci/The Black Death, 115) Terry Gordy, 116) Buddy Roberts/Buddy Smith, 117) Lord Alfred Hayes, 118) Gil Hayes, 119) Nick Roberts, 120) Dewey Robertson, 121) Bobby Roberts, 122) Dale Roberts, 123) Terry Garvin/Beauty, 124) Freddie Blassie, 125) Ricky Hunter, 126) Bounty Hunter I/Jerry Novak, 127) Bounty Hunter II/David Novak, 128) Swede Hanson/The Bounty Hunter, 129) Rory Hunter/Steve Bolus, 130) Mr. Saito/The Pirate, 131) Ron McFarlane, 132) Mighty Atlas, 133) Chris Markoff/Harry Madison, 134) Mighty Igor Vodik, 135) Igor Kalmikoff/Stan Pulaski (a.k.a. Stan Vachon), 136) Ivan Kalmikoff/Mad Russian, 137) Karol Kalmikoff, 138) Nikita Kalmikoff (a.k.a. Nikita Mulkovich), 139) The Russian Brute, 140) Wahoo McDaniel, 141) Reggie Parks, 142) Stan Neilson/Lisowski, 143) Roger Kirby, 144) Danny Hodge, 145) Len Hall, 146) Everett Marshall, 147) Dennis Hall, 148) Scott Hall, 149) Antone Leone, 150) Mike Graham, 151) Luke Graham, 152) Roy Graham, 153) Eddie Graham, 154) Rocky Johnson, 155) Ethel Johnson, 156) Alf Johnson, 157) Lorraine Johnson, 158) Rufus R. Jones, 159) Mike Masters/Rocky Jones/Mike Jones, 160) Spike Jones, 161) Bobby Jones, 162) Farmer Jones, 163) Angelo Mosca, 164) Angelo Poffo, 165) Tony Angelo, 166) Angelo Martinelli, 167) Martino Angelo, 168) Angelo Savoldi, 169) Bobo Brazil, 170) Pampero Firpo, 171) Billy Red Cloud, 172) Red Bastien, 173) Billy Red Lyons, 174) Big Red Reese, 175) Eric the Red, 176) Red McIntyre, 177) Red Grupe, 178) Les/Buddy Wolff, 179) Nikolai Volkoff/Boris Breznikoff, 180) Ivan Kameroff/Boris Volkoff, 181) Dr. X (Destroyer/Dick Beyer), 182) Tiny Mills, 183) Tiny Roe, 184) Tiny Tim/Little Brutus, 185) Tiny Bell, 186) Tiny Hampton, 187) Tiny Tom Thumb, 188) Dick Murdoch, 189) Vic Rosettani, 190) Jan Nelson, 191) Pedro Morales, 192) Chris Tolos, 193) John Tolos, 194) Joyce Grable, 195) Judy Glover, 196) Butch Reed, 197) Butch Levy, 198) Wilbur Snyder, 199) Joe Snyder, 200) Joe Blanchard,

201) Kamala, 202) Joe Dusek, 203) Ernie Dusek, 204) Emil Dusek, 205) Rudy Dusek, 206) Dick Dusek, 207) Stan/Wally Dusek, 208) Alo Leilani, 209) Pat O’Connor, 210) Joe Scarpello, 211) Cecil DuBois/Alexis Smirnoff, 212) Haystacks/Country Boy Calhoun, 213) Doug Somers, 214) Paul Perschmann/Buddy Rose, 215) Doug Gilbert, 216) Gil Guerrero/Black Saint, 217) Eddie Gilbert, 218) Princess Jasmine, 219) Ali Baba, 220) Son of Ali Baba, 221) Giant Baba, 222) Mr. Go (a.k.a. Ryuma Go), 223) Leon White (a.k.a. Vader), 224) DJ Peterson, 225) Greg Peterson, 226) Mitch Snow, 227) Gene Kiniski, 228) Chavo Guerrero Sr., 229) Eddie Guerrero, 230) Ricky Romero, 231) Ricky Cortez, 232) Teijo Khan, 233) Budda Khan, 234) Kubla Khan, 235) Art Thomas, 236) Mitsu Arakawa, 237) Mr. Moto, 238) Dr. Moto (a.k.a. Tor Kamata), 239) Tojo Yamamoto, 240) Gino Vagnone, 241) Kinji Shibuya, 242) Jay Youngblood, 243) Mae Young, 244) Gaius Young, 245) Geoff Portz, 246) Larry/Rocky Hamilton, 247) Winona Little Heart, 248) Vivian St. John, 249) Gorgeous George, 250) Peter Maivia, 251) Steve Casey (original, wrestled in the Minneapolis Boxing & Wrestling Club), 252) The Spoiler, 253) Masked Gaucho #1/Gregory Jarque, 254) Masked Gaucho #2/Killer Karl Kox, 255) Masked Rasputin/Ike Eakins, 256) The Masked Man/Tony Nero, 257) Ernie Ladd, 258) Moose Cholak, 259) Moose Morowski/Mike Pulaski/Mike Murlaski/Stan Mykietowich, 260) Bill Kuusisto, 261) Jack Cain/Thornton, 262) George Gordienko, 263) Johnny Moochy, 264) Danny/Bulldog Plechas, 265) Russ Francis, 266) Sir Francis St. Clair/Tinker Todd/Jerry Mace, 267) Ed Francis, 268) Jos LeDuc, 269) Polo Cordova, 270) Nell Stewart, 271) Ron Starr, 272) Leo Nomellini, 273) The Alaskan (Jay York), 274) Mike York/Mike Riker, 275) Tom Zenk, 276) King Kong Bundy, 277) Jack Dillon, 278) Roy McClarty, 279) Tony Baillargeon, 280) Paul Baillargeon, 281) Jean Baillargeon, 282) Adrien Baillargeon, 283) Lionel Baillargeon, 284) Bobby Vann, 285) Cora Combs, 286) Strong Kobayashi, 287) Rudy Strongberg/Stromberg, 288) Bob Armstrong, 289) Bill Kochen, 290) Ramon Torres, 291) Enrique Torres, 292) Alberto Torres, 293) Sandor Szabo/Peter Salvatore, 294) Mae Weston, 295) Hard Boiled Haggerty, 296) Lenny Montana/Chief Chewacki, 297) Hombre Montana, 298) Bull Montana, 299) Vince Montana, 300) Pepper Gomez,

301) Pepper Martin, 302) Edouard Carpentier, 303) Mr. M/Bill Miller, 304) Chief Little Beaver, 305) Lord Littlebrook, 306) Little Beaver, 307) Chief Little Eagle, 308) Little Boy Blue, 309) Little Brutus, 310) Little Bruiser, 311) Little Tokyo, 312) Little John/Ivan the Terrible, 313) Little Coco/Little Mr. T, 314) Cowboy Lang, 315) Cowboy Bradley, 316) Cowboy Carlson, 317) Hans Hermann, 318) Tosh Togo, 319) Chris Taylor, 320) Yugo/Danny Babich, 321) Pancho Lopez, 322) Bill Howard, 323) Howard Cantonwine, 324) Jack Pesek, 325) Tom DeMarco, 326) Dave Levin, 327) Tanya West/Stella Mae French, 328) Danny Fenelon, 329) Jerry Monti, 330) Joe Savoldi, 331) Luis Martinez, 332) Ida Mae Martinez, 333) Jack Dillinger/Don Fargo/Don Colt, 334) Frank Dillinger, 335) Jim Dillinger/Chris Colt, 336) Jackie Fargo, 337) Dennis Stamp, 338) Treach Phillips, 339) Hercules Cortez, 340) Hans Schmidt, 341) Man Mountain Mike, 342) Man Mountain Dean Jr., 343) Man Mountain Campbell, 344) Rocky Mountain Thunder, 345) Karl/Carl Gray, 346) Karl Davis, 347) Karl Steif, 348) Karl Von Schober/Lou Sjoberg, 349) Karl Krauser (a.k.a. Karl Gotch), 350) Karl von Steiger/Paul Caruso/Lorne Corlett, 351) Ox Baker, 352) Dick Steinborn, 353) Paul/Phil Christy, 354) Rick Ferrara/Igor Putski, 355) Chief Black Eagle, 356) Don Eagle, 357) Frankie Lane, 358) Frankie Hester, 359) Cliff Gustafson, 360) Billy the Kid, 361) Woody Farmer, 362) Juan Sebastian/Hernandez, 363) Juan Zapata, 364) Juan Rivas (a.k.a. Hurricane Rivera), 365) Juan Zendejas/Johnny Zenda, 366) Tug Carlson, 367) Jack Bence, 368) The Mongolian Stomper, 369) Chuck Richards, 370) Johnny Valentine, 371) Rick Renslow, 372) Bobby Eaton, 373) Tom Rice, 374) Prince/Chuck Pullins, 375) Princess Tona Tomah, 376) Mark Manson, 377) Earl Wampler, 378) Mary Jane Mull, 379) French Angel, 380) Swedish Angel, 381) Don Wade (a.k.a. Don Wayt), 382) Marva Scott, 383) Duke Hoffman/Bob Leipler, 384) Bob Geigel, 385) Jim Hady, 386) Vic Christy, 387) Al Tomko/Leroy Hirsch/Bob Hirsch, 388) Bill White, 389) Pat Kelly, 390) Art Neilson/Art Nelson/The Avenger, 391) Sonny Myers (not the Sonny Myers that was a.k.a. Bob Adonis), 392) Wee Willie Wilson, 393) Gene/Frenchy DuBois, 394) Fuzzy Cupid, 395) Dick Slater, 396) Charlie Harben, 397) Tommy Sharpe, 398) Tommy O’Toole, 399) Ray Gunkel, 400) George Scott,

401) Jose Quintero, 402) Farmer Pete, 403) Stan Mayslack, 404) Bobby Golden, 405) Johnny Kace, 406) Jerry Jarrett, 407) Billy Bartush, 408) Mildred Burke, 409) Bob Burke/Terry Martin, 410) Bill Cole, 411) Wilf “Crybaby” Caron, 412) Bruce Kirk/Frank Monte, 413) Del Wilkes/Trooper, 414) Rube Wright/Lu Kim, 415) Jim Wright, 416) Bearcat Wright, 417) Bill Wright, 418) Ron Bass, 419) Don Campbell, 420) Ivan Crankovic, 421) Kay Noble, 422) Al Costello, 423) Mars Bennett, 424) Jerry Monte, 425) Johnny Heidman, 426) Lord James Blears, 427) Kurt von Brauner/Jack Wilson/Hans Von Schupp, 428) Clem Turner, 429) Jean Antone, 430) George Grant, 431) Viking (a.ka. Bob Morse), 432) Buddy Wolfe, 433) Great Saki (a.k.a. Devil Murasaki), 434) Haru Sasaki, 435) Tokyo Joe (a.k.a. Mr. Hito), 436) Tokyo Tom (a.k.a. Taro Sakuro), 437) Tokyo Bullet #2 (a.k.a. Johnny Mercedes), 438) The Beast/Yvon Robert, 439) George Drake, 440) Great Goliath, 441) Inca Peru, 442) Dale Lewis, 443) Bob Sweetan, 444) Mr. Okuma, 445) Siegfried Steinke, 446) Alex Perez, 447) Mike Pappas, 448) Gus Pappas, 449) Jack/Blackjack Hader, 450) Mike Somaini, 451) Jose Lothario, 452) Bob Ramstead, 453) Frank Taylor, 454) Leo Jensen, 455) Chico Salazar, 456) Jack Ganson, 457) Jimmy/Bobby Nelson, 458) Gordon Nelson, 459) Sky Low Low, 460) Gladys Gillem, 461) Bobby Jaggers, 462) Kitty Duvall (a.k.a. Elvira Snodgrass), 463) Sterling Robson, 464) Nick Elitch, 465) Jack Ross, 466) Ed Lewis, 467) Ronnie Etchison, 468) Black Panther (a.k.a. Tom Ivy), 469) Don Leo Jonathan, 470) Aldo Bogni, 471) Yukon Eric, 472) Crybaby Cannon/George McArthur, 473) Jack Allen, 474) Antonino Rocca, 475) Mike Hammer, 476) Ivan the Terrible, 477) Mr. Seki (a.k.a. Mr. Pogo), 478) Donna Christianello, 479) Larry Sharpe, 480) Ben Sharpe, 481) Bill Dromo, 482) Benny/Benji Ramirez, 483) Steve Sybert, 484) Bob Sabre, 485) Rod Luck, 486) Dominic DeNucci, 487) Killer/Crusher Verdu, 488) Magic Dragon, 489) Dennis Mitchell, 490) Steve Cooper, 491) Jumbo Tsuruta, 492) Frank Dalton, 493) Rick/Rip Oliver, 494) Jake Banman, 495) John Banman, 496) Malcolm Monroe, 497) Sputnik/Rocky Monroe, 498) Randy Morse, 499) Kurt von Hess/Assassin #2, 500) Buddy Wayne (Memphis version),

501) John/Jackie Ruffin, 502) Jim Grabmire, 503) Pierre Lefebvre, 504) Pat/Paddy Barrett, 505) Irish Jackie, 506) Jackie Nichols, 507) Jackie/Homer O’Dell, 508) Steve Druk, 509) Arnold Skaaland, 510) Johnny Carlin, 511) Scott LeDoux, 512) John Grandovich, 513) Gene Bowman, 514) Blimp Levy, 515) Andy Moen, 516) Gus Sonnenberg, 517) Jim Londos, 518) Maurice Roberre, 519) Marquis de Paree (a.k.a. Larry Moquin), 520) Pee Wee James, 521) Johnny Powers, 522) Buddy Fuller, 523) Buddy Landel, 524) Bob Brunelle, 525) Sandor Fozo, 526) Sandor Kovacs, 527) Ilio DiPaolo, 528) Guy Brunetti, 529) Joe Brunetti, 530) Stu Hart, 531) Al Getz, 532) Wladyslaw Talun, 533) Frank Marconi, 534) Ray Eckert, 535) Johnny Seals, 536) Rudy LaDitzi, 537) Don McIntyre, 538) Leo Alexander, 539) Ben Alexander, 540) Steve Brody, 541) Bob/Rebel Russell, 542) Bill Lee, 543) Abe Coleman, 544) Ralph Garibaldi, 545) Tom Zaharias, 546) Chris Zaharias, 547) Johnny Rougeau, 548) Joe Tomasso/Assassin #2/The Bat, 549) Walter Podolak, 550) Ed Virag, 551) Hans Kaempfer, 552) Annette Palmer, 553) Millie Stafford, 554) June Byers, 555) Penny Banner, 556) Abe Yourist, 557) Danno O’Mahoney, 558) Joe/Bull Komar, 559) Mark Hosley, 560) Stanley Myslajek, 561) Chief Saunooke, 562) Mayes McLain, 563) Bobby Bruns, 564) Al Britt, 565) Joe Cox, 566) Cliff Olson, 567) Ole Olson, 568) Sammy Feebach, 569) Steve Savage, 570) Jerry Meeker, 571) Tarzan Ed White, 572) Bill Sledge, 573) Joe Corbett, 574) Alan Eustace, 575) Joe Millich, 576) Pete Schuh, 577) George Sauer, 578) Barbara Baker, 579) Barbara Galento, 580) Ripper/Roy Collins, 581) Don Jardine, 582) Thor Hagen, 583) Tim Geohagen, 584) Dan Geohagen, 585) Herb Freeman, 586) Al Bisagnano, 587) Mike Kilonis, 588) Hal Rumberg, 589) Pat McGill, 590) Steve McGill, 591) Fred Atkins, 592) Johnny Kostas, 593) Jim Clintstock, 594) Cliff Thiede, 595) Fred Von Schacht, 596) Stanley Buresh, 597) Eddie Cook, 598) Carol Cook, 599) Bill Middlekauf, 600) Barney “Chest” Bernard,

601) Jim “Brute” Bernard, 602) George Bollas (a.k.a. Zebra Kid), 603) Ivan Rasputin, 604) Jack Witzig, 605) Sir Alan Garfield, 606) Dick Trout, 607) Abe Zvonkin, 608) Gypsy Joe Dorsetti, 609) Jack Conley, 610) Chuck Conley/Medic #2, 611) Hans Schnabel, 612) Steve Gob, 613) Con Bruno, 614) Al Mills, 615) Primo Carnera, 616) Sky Hi Lee, 617) Matt Murphy, 618) Ali Bey, 619) Don Kindred, 620) Earl McCready, 621) Helen Hild, 622) Lee Henning, 623) Ellis Bashara, 624) Vic Holbrook, 625) Dick Holbrook (a.k.a. Mike Lane), 626) Armand Tanny, 627) Jim Dobie, 628) Jack Moore/Mr. X, 629) Larry Winters, 630) George Temple, 631) Ella Waldek, 632) Paul/Steve Stanlee, 633) Guy Taylor, 634) Rocky/Don Lee, 635) Rocky King, 636) Balk Estes, 637) Mighty Ursus (a.k.a. Bull Ortega), 638) Dick Hutton, 639) Billy Goelz, 640) Charro Azteca, 641) Walter Sirois, 642) Lu Kim, 643) Billy Venable, 644) Mike Clancy, 645) Jan Gotch, 646) Frank Gotch, 647) Bob McCune, 648) Jerry Woods, 649) Tim Woods, 650) Bob/Dick/Tank Morgan/Bob Rader, 651) Theresa Theis, 652) Billy Darnell, 653) Len Hughes, 654) Shirley Strimple, 655) Oni Wiki Wiki, 656) Jake Smith (a.k.a. Grizzly Smith), 657) Ron Reed (a.k.a. Buddy Colt), 658) Mike Valentino (a.k.a. Mikel Scicluna), 659) Terry Majors (a.k.a. Tammy Jones), 660) Olga Zepeda, 661) Mike Paidousis, 662) Eduardo Perez, 663) Jack Claybourne, 664) Billy Parks, 665) Cherry Vallina, 666) Ruth Boatcallie, 667) George Pencheff, 668) Don Beitelman/Don Curtis, 669) Dom Papaleo, 670) Johnny Balbo, 671) Cyclone Anaya, 672) Gene DuBuque/Magnificent Maurice, 673) Ric Drasin, 674) Mike Mazurki, 675) Lord Athol Layton, 676) Whipper Billy Watson, 677) Bonnie Watson, 678) Ted Christy, 679) Sonny Boy Cassidy, 680) Mike Bowyer (a.k.a. Mike Boyette), 681) Victor Rivera, 682) Dennis Clary, 683) Rose Roman, 684) Ray Villmer, 685) Carl Engstrom, 686) Frank Townsend, 687) Emile Dupree, 688) Arman Hussian, 689) Ray Gordon, 690) Jules/Speedy LaRance, 691) Bob Bruggers, 692) Great Antonio, 693) Chet Wallick/Wallach, 694) Joe Christie, 695) Jonathan Boyd, 696) Jack Terry, 697) Chico Garcia, 698) Bill Fletcher (a.k.a. Rocket Monroe), 699) Johnny Ace/Johnny Weaver (not John Laurinaitis), 700) Lou Klein/Bastien,

701) Billy Wicks, 702) Al Smith/Ivan Gorky, 703) John Smith, 704) Joe Scarpa (a.k.a. Jay Strongbow), 705) John Foti, 706) Ada Ash, 707) Doc Gallagher, 708) Beau/Bull Brummel, 709) Joe Costello, 710) Jerry Miller, 711) Great Kusatsu, 712) Pat O’Brien, 713) Len Miller, 714) Bob Miller (a.k.a. Bushwacker Butch), 715) The Claw, 716) Tony Russo, 717) Tony Borne, 718) Bulldog Brower, 719) Tarzan Tyler, 720) Frank Hurley, 721) John Swenski, 722) Johnny Barend, 723) Skull Murphy/The Skull, 724) Hans de Haas, 725) Sam Menacker, 726) Lou Pito, 727) Mike Loren, 728) Lorenzo Parente, 729) Pedro Zapata, 730) Scott Williams, 731) Silo Sam, 732) Lou Whitson, 733) Danny Loos, 734) Baby Cheryl, 735) Great Kimura (a.k.a. Rusher Kimura), 736) Mighty Atom, 737) Pete Mymko, 738) Stan Frazier, 739) Bill Frazier, 740) Larry Chene, 741) Jack Cassidy, 742) Lita Marez, 743) Irma Acevedo, 744) Mike Starbuck, 745) Tuffy Truesdale, 746) Tor Kamata, 747) Roberto Pico, 748) Louie Spicolli, 749) George Momberg (a.k.a. Killer Karl Krupp), 750) Bobby Shane, 751) Black Bart (original, a.k.a. Ralph Bartelman), 752) Jerry Oske/Oski/Arotski/Jerry O (a.k.a. Jerry Allen), 753) Jerry Hannigan (a.k.a. Duke Miller), 754) Don “Whitey” Whittler, 755) Bulldog Drummer, 756) Jack Brisco, 757) Tony Charles, 758) Sailor Jim Clark, 759) Jesse James, 760) Baby Doe, 761) Chris Adams, 762) Al Szasz, 763) El Mongol, 764) Eddie Sullivan, 765) Klondike Bill, 766) Leroy Redbone, 767) Count Coroni, 768) Guy LaRose, 769) Big Daddy Lipscomb, 770) Taro Myaki, 771) Adrienne Ames, 772) Bill Kerr, 773) Tony Manousos, 774) Frank Hester, 775) Mike Blazer, 776) The Outlaw (a.k.a. Dory Funk Sr.), 777) Steve Kovacs, 778) Pedro Godoy, 779) Peggy King (a.k.a. Jo Ann Mullineaux), 780) Steve King, 781) Jim Evans (a.k.a. Trevor Adonis), 782) The Lawman/Don Slatton, 783) Shelby Adcock, 784) Chuck Adcock, 785) Bob Owen/Owens, 786) Corsica Joe, 787) Chris Belkas, 788) Jim Wehba (a.k.a. Skandar Akbar), 789) Rudy Kay/Rudy Martin, 790) Jack Donovan, 791) Al Perry, 792) Sam Rios, 793) Eric the Great, 794) Eric Froelich, 795) Keith Eric, 796) Ramon Zavalza, 797) Bob Heisinger, 798) Lloyd Antonation, 799) Bobby Paul (a.k.a. Ronnie Paul), 800) Maniac Mike Davis,

801) Jane Shirrel, 802) Randy Barber, 803) Mike Fever, 804) Lanny Poffo, 805) Tracy Smothers, 806) Keith Roberson, 807) Larry Lewis, 808) Pez Whatley, 809) Kareem Muhammad (a.k.a. Ray Candy), 810) Brett Sawyer, 811) Buzz Sawyer, 812) Diane Von Hoffman, 813) Cheetah Kid (a.k.a. Rocco Rock), 814) David Foxx, 815) Billy Berger, 816) Larry Cameron, 817) Steve Austin (no, not the famous one – this guy is a.k.a. Lance Idol), 818) Monty Black, 819) Kokina Maximus (a.k.a. Yokozuna), 820) The Mighty Thor, 821) Tiger Mask (a.k.a. Mitsuharu Misawa), 822) Billy Travis, 823) Tom Branch (a.k.a. Tom Renesto), 824) Tom Burton/Beef Burton (a.k.a. Tom Davis), 825) Taras Bulba, 826) Russ Francis, 827) Hiroshi Wajima, 828) Monster Machine (a.k.a. Koji Kitao), 829) Jim Haley, 830) Kat LeRoux, 831) Tony Rumble, 832) Bill Rossi, 833) Brian Pillman, 834) El Siberiano, 835) Peggy Lee Leather, 836) JT Thomas, 837) Charlie Norris, 838) Tim Hunt, 839) Tony the Annihilator, 840) Miss Sylvia, 841) Mark Gallo, 842) Silento Rodriguez

Undetermined: 1) Jay Steele (This could be a 1940s wrestler named Jack Steele who was also sometimes known as Jay Steele, or it could be a typo in results listing Ray Steele, who was active in the promotion at this time), 2) Paula Steele, 3) Baron Von Strauss, 4) Baron Dandy, 5) Greg Robinson, 6) Terry Adonis, 7) Frank Adonis, 8) Phil Patterson, 9) Fritz Schnabel, 10) Mike Browning, 11) Brown Panther/Bobo Johnson/Little Bobo, 12) Beulah Brown, 13) Jimmy Brown; 14) Mike Brown, 15) Greg Brown (a.k.a. Craig Brown), 16) Paul Brown, 17) Ed Krummel, 18) Johnny/Huey Long, 19) Tony Longario, 20) Porforio Longerio, 21) Johnny Polong, 22) Jack Guy, 23) Tito Infante, 24) Peter Newman, 25) Otto von Hess, 26) Otto von Mark, 27) Everund Anderson, 28) Bill Anderson (not 1980s wrestler Billy Anderson), 29) Dave Anderson, 30) Terry Anderson, 31) Ricky Anderson, 32) George Anderson, 33) RC Anderson, 34) Biff Anderson, 35) Dr. Gordon McKenzie, 36) Ken Hollis, 37) Fred Hackenschmidt, 38) Art Kenny, 39) Kenny Milsap, 40) Ken Fontaine, 41) Ken/Kent Glover, 42) Kent Carlson, 43) Ken Radd, 44) Ken Jones, 45) Ken Jenks, 46) Krusher Krugnoff, 47) Krusher Kruger, 48) Roy Rogers, 49) Freddie Rogers, 50) Dino Bravo (1950s/1960s version), 51) Greg Robertson, 52) Sonny Boy Hayes, 53) Rock Hunter, 54) Buddy Lane/Dave Kochen, 55) Lucky Lane, 56) Pierre DeGlane, 57) Lady Atlas, 58) Little Atlas, 59) King Kong Marshall, 60) Marshall George, 61) Clarence Hall, 62) Mike Marshall, 63) Chuck Mendenhall, 64) Kevin Collins, 65) Kevin Clayton, 66) Gary Kevins, 67) Bob Graham, 68) Tom Johnson, 69) Dan Johnson (there are two Dan Johnsons active around this time and I’m not sure which wrestled for the AWA), 70) Caifson Johnson, 71) Bob Johnson, 72) Larry Jones, 73) Tom Jones, 74) Bud Jones, 75) Jawbreaker Jones, 76) Rodeo Jones, 77) Dave Jones, 78) Tom Angelo, 79) Bobo Brewer, 80) Red Mendez, 81) Little Red Feather, 82) Red Taylor, 83) Red Kelly, 84) Red Ryan, 85) Tiny Tinker, 86) Tiny Buchanan, 87) Tiny Tot, 88) Monster Murdoch, 89) Mike Tolos, 90) Butch Stevenson, 91) Butch Cassidy, 92) Mike Snyder, 93) Chuck Greenlee, 94) Juan Valez, 95) Pete Peterson, 96) Jerry Peterson, 97) Jim Diamond, 98) Frank Diamond, 99) Fuji Tanaka, 100) Macho Guerrero,

101) Ricky Lopez, 102) Ricky Mendez, 103) Ricky Zapata, 104) Ricky Ramirez, 105) Ricky Mendoza, 106) Rich/Mitch Motowski, 107) Mickey Shannon, 108) Mickey McClary, 109) Rick Young, 110) Charles Young, 111) Terry Scholes, 112) Masked Phantom, 113) Carlos Rodriguez, 114) Carlos Diaz, 115) Pete Carlos, 116) Jose Carlos, 117) Moose/Dan Evans, 118) Mike Cain, 119) Don Stevenson, 120) Francisco Rios, 121) Corine Cordova, 122) George Armstrong, 123) Ray Strongbear, 124) Fred Torres, 125) Cisco Torres, 126) Fernando Torres, 127) Gus Torres, 128) Sonny Driver, 129) Julio Rodriguez, 130) Armando/Rod Rodriguez, 131) Emilio Rodriguez, 132) Pedro Rodriguez, 133) Al Rodriguez, 134) Raoul Rodriguez, 135) Jose Rodriguez, 136) Jay Rodriguez, 137) Beau Montana, 138) Frisco Montana, 139) Joe Montana, 140) Pepper Perez, 141) Chris Pepper, 142) Chief Little Fox, 143) Little Joe, 144) Little Poco, 145) Little Mr. T (Little Coco and the Haiti Kid were also known as Little Mr. T for a time, but this is apparently a third guy who used the gimmick), 146) The Concrete Cowboy, 147) Blackie/Raul/Torpedo Guzman, 148) Pancho Vasquez, 149) Pancho Zapata, 150) Pancho Bandito, 151) Don Koch, 152) Big Ben Morgan, 153) Dick Reynolds, 154) Frank Reese, 155) Sean Pullens, 156) Mike Savoldi, 157) Gary Fargo, 158) Billy Colt, 159) Fernando Stampos, 160) Pete Sherman, 161) Art Santos, 162) Dave Cox, 163) Johnny War Eagle, 164) Frankie Russo, 165) Frankie Gee, 166) Guy Lambert, 167) Woody Wilson, 168) Juan Jimenez, 169) Juan Kato, 170) Juan Diaz, 171) Great Dane, 172) Angus McClain, 173) Rich Winters, 174) Rich Stoansky, 175) Rich Peavey, 176) Gary Richards, 177) Rich Annala, 178) Vernon Deaton, 179) Bob Amel, 180) Chuck Mullins, 181) Peter Lee, 182) Chuck Sell, 183) Duke Kotsonaras, 184) Duke DeMetri, 185) Iron Duke/Jim Mitchell, 186) Hans Schultz, 187) Paul Kelly, 188) Pat Myers, 189) Hillbilly Pete, 190) Alan West, 191) The Golden Boy, 192) Bouncing Burke, 193) Roy Burke, 194) Jimmy Doo, 195) Bill Christy/Christian/Jon Lee, 196) Bill Cody/Orest Antonation, 197) Bill Carlson, 198) Ron Sexton, 199) Manny Lebron, 200) Joe Turco,

201) Ben Patrick, 202) Bruce Dean, 203) Mary Pringle, 204) Chris Bassett/Zarna, 205) Chris the Greek, 206) John the Greek, 207) Scotty Campbell, 208) Joe Campbell, 209) Herb Campbell, 210) Santiago Acosta, 211) Jose Acosta, 212) Chic Chi Rosario, 213) Tony Romano, 214) Mars Monroe, 215) Lana LaMars, 216) John Paul (DeMans), 217) Johnny Reb, 218) Rocky Montero, 219) Frank Montero, 220) Luis Montez, 221) Chuck Edwards, 222) Steve Merrick, 223) Joe Capola, 224) Steve Tuck, 225) Pepe Gonzales, 226) Luis Gonzales, 227) Roberto Gonzales, 228) Bob Tuck, 229) Gonzo Gonzales, 230) Jay French, 231) Farmer Vick, 232) Motro Mavassa, 233) Redbeard Munson, 234) Candy Kane, 235) Bill Nixon, 236) Frank Nixon, 237) Big Daddy Nixon, 238) Jose Verrera, 239) Tom Leon, 240) Andy Duran, 241) Pam Drake, 242) Sarah Swearingen, 243) Sarah Shawn, 244) Lucille Dupree, 245) Mike Dupree, 246) Miss Pamela, 247) Joe Corona, 248) Junior Hernandez, 249) Pam Riddle, 250) Ramona Waukazo, 251) Ramona TeSelle, 252) Hernando Partano, 253) Al Ringo, 254) Oso Rios, 255) Steve White, 256) Alex Marcus, 257) Mike Bronco, 258) Tom Bradley, 259) Rick Mastosky, 260) Dee Dee Clinton/Clayton, 261) Cal Rees, 262) Dan Redman, 263) Gary Lindgren/The Blaster, 264) Mike Burnell, 265) Jim Parker, 266) Al Galento, 267) Rooster Griffin, 268) Harold Nelson, 269) Roger Nelson, 270) Hollywood Nelson, 271) Koko Lewis, 272) Johnny King, 273) Jake Gusick, 274) Doug Pettis, 275) Emir Badui, 276) Jason Sterling, 277) Craig Carson, 278) JR Carson (a.k.a. JR the Punisher), 279) Rip Carson, 280) Brian McRuff, 281) Bob Rasmussen, 282) Curtis Dean, 283) Buddy Allen, 284) Lance Allen, 285) George Allen, 286) Floyd Ude, 287) Gabe Zeller, 288) Chita Rivera, 289) Steve Severs, 290) Dick West, 291) Lou Bodka, 292) Ivan the Sheik, 293) Joe Palardy, 294) Rock Raglan, 295) Kid Sampson, 296) Jerry Sampson/America, 297) Jack Sampson, 298) Harry Sampson/Dan Miller/Danny Miller/Rojo Cara, 299) Mia Li, 300) Sandy Partlow,

301) John Ramirez, 302) Jose Ramirez, 303) Early Dawn, 304) Johnny Solo, 305) Dave Nevins, 306) Mike Cunningham, 307) Manuel Nunez, 308) Brenda Hoffman, 309) Harry Dragon, 310) Jose Pantera, 311) Mike Gray, 312) Alice Cooper, 313) Ted Wicker, 314) Big Whiz, 315) Rick Jones, 316) Billy Walker, 317) Tim Hampton, 318) Bob Hampton, 319) Crystal Monroe, 320) Jim Hanson, 321) Carmen Morse, 322) Roger Smith/Assassin #1, 323) Chris Turner, 324) Ben Hernandez, 325) Jim Lange, 326) Mark Dartrell, 327) El Santos II, 328) Pedro Santos, 329) Benny Cardenos, 330) Larry Powers, 331) Dirty Morgan, 332) Bill Hudson, 333) Scott Hudson, 334) Al Barr, 335) Jim Barr, 336) Fred Barron, 337) Sam Darrow/Mad Maxx #2/Super Maxx, 338) Tom Green, 339) Maurice LaPointe, 340) Pee Wee Lopez, 341) Buddy James, 342) Bill Hart, 343) Sid Striker, 344) Billy Smith, 345) Rudy Patek, 346) Frank Topaze, 347) Bill Alexander, 348) Ralph Krasky, 349) Jack Russell, 350) Joey Russell, 351) Russell Sapp, 352) Bobby Coleman, 353) Bob Foster, 354) Mark Land, 355) Ernie Kirkland, 356) Steve Noland, 357) Jose Orlando, 358) Lou Britt, 359) Ox Olson, 360) Ellen Olsen, 361) Darrell Olson, 362) Jim Brennan, 363) Al Motteberg, 364) Bobby White, 365) Jacques Moxell, 366) Joe Hubka, 367) Dave Morrow, 368) Al Loset, 369) Ted Keys, 370) Jamaica Kid, 371) Jack Vincent, 372) Pete Baltran, 373) Jack Jacobs, 374) Aristades Lanaras, 375) Carl Hayhome, 376) Kostas Davelis, 377) Swede Granberg, 378) Al Tagerson, 379) Jack Bernard/Lou Britton, 380) Bernard Semard, 381) Lillian Bitter, 382) Dorothy/Dot Dotson, 383) Jim Henry, 384) Walter/Boris Kameroff, 385) Powerhouse/Slim/Aaron Zimbleman, 386) George Craig/Apache Craig, 387) Mike O’Malley, 388) Cliff Hogart, 389) Bob Androff, 390) Joe Valento, 391) John Nellis/Johnny Nelis, 392) Terry Ellis, 393) Violet Viann, 394) Bob Wagner, 395) Dave Wagner, 396) Farmer Don Marlin, 397) Taylor Thomas, 398) Biff Taylor, 399) Rocky Gallup, 400) Keith Larson/Rocky Kernodle,

401) Jim Tobie, 402) Bill McDaniel, 403) Jim Morgan, 404) Morgan Rader, 405) Morgana Pride, 406) Pierre LaBelle, 407) Fred Stoker, 408) Dick Steppe, 409) Mario DeSouza, 410) Le Chona LeClaire, 411) Belle Drummond, 412) Peter Piett, 413) Sonny Pride, 414) Sonny Street, 415) Brian Clary, 416) Mitch Larson, 417) Dave Jons, 418) Paul DeGalles, 419) Jack Gordon, 420) Lee Boyd, 421) Danny/Dan Ferrazza, 422) Bubba Hawkins, 423) Lynn Hawkins, 424) Chico Santana, 425) Chico Toledo, 426) El Toro, 427) Steve Toro, 428) Clem St. Louis, 429) Clement Fields, 430) Linda Klein, 431) Frank Altman, 432) Gino Morelli, 433) Gino Rollow, 434) Dennis Parker, 435) Marlene Parker, 436) Mike Spangler, 437) Al Spangler, 438) Bob Kappel, 439) Paul DeMarco, 440) Bill Melby, 441) Jose Betancourt, 442) Hank Meadows, 443) Dennis O’Brien, 444) Tim O’Brien, 445) Kathy O’Brien, 446) Jane O’Brien, 447) Marty Miller, 448) Cheryl Miller, 449) Johnny Carr/Medic #1, 450) Tiger Thomas/Tiger Thompson, 451) Tiger Malloy, 452) Larry Williams, 453) Smoky Williams, 454) Chuck Williams, 455) ML Williams, 456) Chad Williams, 457) Mike Lavine, 458) Rose Devine, 459) Darling Dagmar, 460) Bill Todd, 461) El Capitan, 462) Lee Mattson, 463) Jim Sails, 464) Black Venus (not Jean Kirkland), 465) Patty O’Hara, 466) Jeff Leach, 467) Sharon Lass, 468) Mike Sanchez, 469) Pete Sanchez, 470) Bob Lewis, 471) Jamie Magnum/Punisher, 472) Chris Carter, 473) TC Carter, 474) George Carter, 475) Dorothy Carter, 476) The Dazzler, 477) Bob Adams, 478) Bob Hamby, 479) Don Reese, 480) Christa Clark, 481) Tom Clark, 482) Frank Clark, 483) Larry Clarke, 484) Don Pollack, 485) Country James, 486) Caroline Bennett, 487) Carmen Monge, 488) Nick Adams, 489) Jim Adams, 490) Pat Hannigan, 491) Don Cortez, 492) Ella St. John, 493) Martine Escobella, 494) Jim Mack, 495) Stan Thornton, 496) Herr Von Mehling, 497) Paddy Sullivan, 498) Pete Bevins, 499) Jim Eskew, 500) Bob/Bill Blunt,

501) Bob Chase, 502) Jack Healy, 503) George Blank, 504) Tony LaBarba, 505) Don Kramer, 506) Bob Massey, 507) Tom Burns, 508) Nan Regen, 509) Cal West, 510) Zinda Pasha, 511) Dolly Darcel, 512 Ann Regan, 513) Mark Regan/Ragin, 514) Louis Mayo, 515) Jim Dunn, 516) Bernie Dunn, 517) George Crammer, 518) Bill Weems, 519) Gene Hamilton, 520) Bob/Bill/Steve Mackey, 521) Dick Wilson, 522) Chuck Santell, 523) Dolly Paige, 524) Brian Jewel, 525) Lupe Gonzalez, 526) Ornesto Gonzalez, 527) Mighty/Magnificent Zulu, 528) Tom Poulos, 529) Jack Sadiski, 530) Matt Schmeling, 531) Tim Klobucher, 532) Bob Green, 533) Mr. Green Bay, 534) Randy Greenway, 535) Hector Vargas, 536) Chris Popovich, 537) Jack Task, 538) Captain America, 539) Raul Alitore, 540) Raizo, 541) Chris Martin, 542) Larsen Martin, 543) Dan Martin, 544) Bobby Cox, 545) Jim Bowie, 546) Joe LaCour, 547) John Gudaski, 548) Gato Gordo, 549) Abdullah Ahma, 550) Abdullah the Great, 551) Bob Post, 552) Gus Kalas, 553) Dan Husar, 554) Eduardo LaClure, 555) Luis Marquez, 556) Adale Cavera, 557) Narcisco Ortiz, 558) Bob Marlan, 559) Hank Watsko, 560) Comrade Nick, 561) Tony Sheppard, 562) Lynn Cory, 563) Lori Lynn (a.k.a. Col. Ninotchka), 564) Bill Antonation, 565) Gorilla Lopez, 566) Larry Polan, 567) Astro Nite, 568) Mike Nolhas, 569) Paul Garner, 570) Paul Barnett, 571) Julio Menendez, 572) Lex Byrd, 573) John George, 574) Willie Zapp, 575) Dee Davis, 576) Mel Turnbull, 577) Eric Von Werner, 578) El Magnifico, 579) Johnny Vander, 580) Ben Vat, 581) Don Reilly, 582) Billy O’Reilly, 583) Dale Curzy, 584) Pedro Powles, 585) Jim Preacher, 586) Drew Tossel, 587) Randy Baxter, 588) Randy Fox, 589) Rockin’ Randy, 590) Ben Cagle, 591) Rick Gault, 592) Tom Scott, 593) Marty Miller, 594) Jason Walker, 595) Lee Ramsey, 596) Brian Lucas, 597) Tom Lucas, 598) Steve Miller, 599) Iron Man Miller, 600) Dave Petro,

601) Doug Sanders, 602) Rick Stoansky, 603) Rick Seavey, 604) Jim Blackstar, 605) Mario Soto, 606) Mike Colon, 607) The Arabian, 608) Scott Doring, 609) Davey G, 610) Steve Berg, 611) Shirley Black, 612) Blue Max, 613) Lou Fabiano, 614) Mark Pole, 615) Steve Pardee, 616) Gorilla Kruz, 617) Cobra Kid, 618) John Baker, 619) Rick Phoebe, 620) Timmy Yates, 621) Josh Stroud, 622) Carol Christentello, 623) Bill Beacher, 624) Mike Burzac, 625) Dr. Death (I don’t believe this is Steve Williams), 626) Harry Hendrickson, 627) Handsome Harry, 628) Bun Boy Barton, 629) The Nature Girl, 630) Scott Ferris, 631) Jose Elizia, 632) Todd Becker, 633) Terminator Wolf, 634) Terminator Riggs, 635) Dave Kasper, 636) Eddie Sweat, 637) The Menace, 638) Carl Stiles, 639) Pablo Crenshaw, 640) Last Warrior, 641) Marc Fabian, 642) Bobby Douglas, 643) Rocky Raymond, 644) Brian Walsh, 645) The Machine, 646) The Indestructible Machine, 647) Robert Burroughs, 648) Thomas Pitman, 649) Chris DeBree, 650) The Inferno, 651) Chad Pardoe, 652) Kurt Gunther, 653) Steel Gladiator, 654) Sal Ruiz, 655) Ray Cramer, 656) Art Washington, 657) Denise Storm, 658) Pete Palstooka, 659) John Palstooka, 660) Rick McCord, 661) Lord Humongous (a.k.a. Gary Nations), 662) Hangman (1988 version), 663) Crazy Horse, 664) Rhett Bobzien (a.k.a. Berlin Bomber), 665) Bill Justin, 666) Daryl Justin, 667) Ondy Austin, 668) Shawn Baxter, 669) The Amazon, 670) Sexy Cindy, 671) Dave Gusto, 672) John Pistulka, 673) Missy Kitty, 674) Houdini, 675) Samoan Tau, 676) Steve Braham, 677) Steve Butler/Butler Stevens, 678) Darrell Nickell, 679) Cyn D. Lite, 680) Larry Anson, 681) Pocahontas, 682) Mr. Erotica, 683) The Cobra, 684) Bert Timmons, 685) Lori Logan, 686) Doug Todd

