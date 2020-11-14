WWE News: Asuka Gets a Package From Japan in New Video, Executives Set For Potential SXSW Panels

– Asuka’s latest video features the Raw Women’s Champion getting a package from Japan. You can see the ASMR video below, described as follows:

“This year, the pandemic caused by the coronavirus has caused problems for packages around the world.

However, it appears that we are now able to ship packages without problems.

It took only a few days after I was informed that the package had been sent from Japan to me in the US.

The recording equipment is F1 by ZOOM.”

– WWE’s PR account noted that anelPicker voting is live for SXSW 2021. WWE is promoting two panels featuring executives: “The Art of Entertaining: Anticipating (and Delivering) What’s Next” with WWE Studios SVP Susan Levison, and “Reimagining the Fan Experience Post-Pandemic” with Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Brian Flinn: