Asuka Returns to WWE TV on Raw, Confronts Becky Lynch (Clips)

The Empress of Tomorrow has returned, with Asuka making her return on this week’s WWE Raw to confront Becky Lynch. Monday night’s show saw Asuka make her return to TV for the first time since July, interrupting a promo by Lynch which led to a brawl between them. You can see clips from the segment below.

Asuka has been out of action since 2021’s Money in the Bank, having been injured and undergoing shoulder surgery. She had been cleared to return to the ring for a while, but WWE had reportedly been waiting until after WrestleMania to bring her back.