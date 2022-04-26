wrestling / News
Asuka Returns to WWE TV on Raw, Confronts Becky Lynch (Clips)
The Empress of Tomorrow has returned, with Asuka making her return on this week’s WWE Raw to confront Becky Lynch. Monday night’s show saw Asuka make her return to TV for the first time since July, interrupting a promo by Lynch which led to a brawl between them. You can see clips from the segment below.
Asuka has been out of action since 2021’s Money in the Bank, having been injured and undergoing shoulder surgery. She had been cleared to return to the ring for a while, but WWE had reportedly been waiting until after WrestleMania to bring her back.
"It's been three years since I walked out on #WWERaw without my championship."@BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/MIuKx3NtCr
— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
"I don't know who @BeckyLynchWWE is without the title anymore."#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/clfrjf5P7Y
— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
NOBODY does a comeback like @BeckyLynchWWE!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/rBItXGKq5Z
— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
She's baaaaaaaack!@WWEAsuka has just returned on #WWERaw!!! pic.twitter.com/lJkqJ8RvtR
— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
Same.@WWEAsuka #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/rkrdzyA9Sw
— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
Everybody Loves Asuka@WWEAsuka #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/nQle6oiHhy
— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
OH SNAP!@WWEAsuka @BeckyLynchWWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/vy9fBYr2DQ
— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
Are you READY for more of this? 👀@WWEAsuka @BeckyLynchWWE #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/hJCKLm4vjZ
— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
.@WWEAsuka is back!!!! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/AWmM7VjB5W
— WWE (@WWE) April 26, 2022
