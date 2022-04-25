Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Tonight, we’re celebrating Randy Orton’s twenty year career of wrestling, and my twelve year career of covering it!

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

Riddle is in the ring, it being surrounded by RAW wrestlers, including Seth Rollins, who is chillin in a cushy chair near the announcers.

Riddle officially introduces us to RAW and we get a video package covering Orton’s career, including a nice little RKO montage.

Riddle introduces his best friend, and out comes The Viper!

Orton comes out to share that ge was actually born here, in Knoxville. It’s been a hell of a journey. He hopes we are not sick of him, because he ain’t goin anywhere. He admits that the past year or so has been great, different, because of Riddle. He loves Riddle. They hug.

Orton says if it wasn’t for us, there’d be no him. He loves every single one of us.

Riddle has a surprise for Orton. This man looks up to Randy and considers Orton a friend. Riddle introduces Cody Rhodes.

Orton’s got a grin on as Cody makes his way out. Cody wears the emotion on his face while we are reminded that literally the entire roster is out there.

Cody hugs Orton. Riddle breaks the hug up, sayin that’s enough, that’s enough. Lol.

Seth, ringside, says, “Awwwwwwwwww.” Lol. He heads towards the ring, tells Randy not to trust Cody, don’t trust Rhodes. He’s not out here to show him love, he’s out here to steal Orton’s spotlight, just like he did Seth’s at Mania. Seth tells Orton that he is not the present or future of the WWE, and neither is Cody! None of these men will inspire people, but Seth will.

Enter Elias. He is sorry to interrupt, it’s not his thing, but he says that as a new guy, he’d really like to introduce himself. He is Ezekiel. Orton shakes his hand. Ezekiel will never forget he and his brother watching Orton dominate as The Legend Killer.

Seth plays with the hair of Ezekiel.

THANKFULLY, Owens is NOT ringside, and walks out from the crowd, saying this guy sounds and looks like Elias, because it is. Are you going to let this guy lie to you, Orton? This is how you pay tribute?

Seth continues to play with Ezekiel’s face and hair, amazed at the uncanny similarities. Owens all but breaks down just as The Usos music hits.

They were 15 watching Orton. Jimmy asks Jey if he has a favorite Orton moment. Jey says his fave was when they beat him at Wrestlemania Backlash and unify the titles and solidify their legacy as the best in the world.

Here comes Adam “Don’t Call Me Teddy” Pearce, say thy will all be in action, in the biggest match he can make: Seth, Kevin Owens, and The Usos vs Cody Rhodes, Ezekiel, Randy Orton, and Riddle.

Kevin takes the first hit, punching Ezekiel, so Orton hits him with an RKO.

KANE is backstage, talking to Bianca about the homeless problem.



Match 1: WWE RAW Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair vs Sonya Deville

LOCKUP!!! Side headlock and Bianca hits the ropes then a tackle to knock Deville on her ass. Bianca to the outside, Sonya tries to send her into the apron, but Bianca shoots her oer the table and gets back into the ring to get some hometown love.

Ref starts the count. Ref hits ten in super fast fashion…

Nope, before this can be announced as a loss, Sonya restarts the match. No countouts.

Bianca leaves the ring and says, “Ok, that’s what we doin?” then beats that ass with some rights. Sonya sends her into the apron back first then into the barricade. Sonya yells at someone in the crowd that Bianca sucks. Lol. Sonya grabs the hair, Bianca whips her into the timekeepers area. Sonya with a chair!

Sonya smacks Bianca over the back with the chair! Ref rings the bell.

Sonya restarts the match: no countout or DQ. Bell rings.

Sonya calls for someone to come out. Here comes Zelina and Carmella. Why Zelina is still wearing her crown and why either of these girls would want to be a part of this, or even continue to be a team, I know not.

We are back, and Mella has Bianca in a Nelson hold while Sonya attacks the midsection .Bianca esapes, sends MElla outside, and hits a spinebuster to Sonya. IN comes Zelina to hop on her back, kick from Sonya, whip to Bianca into the corner, Zelina wihps Sonya into the corner and she hits a shoulder. Sonya whips Zelina into the corner, Bianca sends her over the top rope, sends the running Mella outside, Sonya misses a shoulder, right handfrom Bianca. Bainca with a Glam Sla—no, Sonya rolls through and sends Bianca into the corner. Sonya grabs a chair, drops it on the mat, looks to DDT Bianca into the chair, and she DOES! Cover for 1..2…NO!!!! Sonya calls for Zelina to come in and set the chair up in the corner, and the Queen does. Sonya tries to send Sonya into it, but Bianca sends her into it instead!

Bianca sends Zelina off the apron, flips into Mella to send her off the apron. KOD. Cover for 1…2….3!!!!!



Winner: Bianca Belair

There was SOOOOOO MUCH wrong here. Damn near into Ridiculous territory. Nevermind the problematic issue of Sonya being part of “management,” and booking herself into this match, as well as manipulating the rules. The addition of Carmella and Zelina was just so unnecessary and brought about so many questions that, although don’t really matter, just goes to show how little these writers care about consistency at all. Why would either of these girls care about the outcome of this match? Why are they suddenly friends again? Why would Zelina wear a crown if she is coming down to, presumably, help attack Bianca?

Total Rating: *

Match Time: Nah

We go backstage to Zelina and Carmella arguing over whose fault this is. In comes Sonya saying that because they did not do their part, they do not get their title shot. Zelina tries to argue, and Sonya slaps the royalty off her face. Mella tries to swing, Sonya stops her, claiming she is still their boss, and slaps Carmella.

No, this is not sufficient enough to explain what happened above.