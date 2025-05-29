wrestling / News

Athena Hits Another Milestone As ROH Women’s Champion

May 29, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Athena ROH TV 12-12-24 Image Credit: ROH

Athena has hit another milestone in her run as the ROH Women’s World Champion, cementing her claim that she’s the ‘forever champion’. Athena has been champion for 900 days, the longest-run in the history of the belt by a large margin.

She won the belt at Final Battle on December 10, 2022. She became the longest-reigning champion on day 646 back in September.

