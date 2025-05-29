wrestling / News
Athena Hits Another Milestone As ROH Women’s Champion
May 29, 2025 | Posted by
Athena has hit another milestone in her run as the ROH Women’s World Champion, cementing her claim that she’s the ‘forever champion’. Athena has been champion for 900 days, the longest-run in the history of the belt by a large margin.
She won the belt at Final Battle on December 10, 2022. She became the longest-reigning champion on day 646 back in September.
