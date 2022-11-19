Athena Snaps On Aubrey Edwards, Is Stopped By Mercedes Martinez On AEW Rampage

Athena snapped and attacked Aubrey Edwards on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, only to be stopped by Mercedes Martinez. Friday night’s show saw Athena pick up a win over Madison Rayne and attacked her after the match was over, keeping it up until Aubrey Edwards tried to stop the match. Athena then laid out Edwards and Martinez made her TV return to confront Athena, who backed out and left the ring.

The appearance marks Martinez’s first on TV since July. She competed during the AEW Dark: Elevation tapings on this week’s Dynamite, which will air on Monday.