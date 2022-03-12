Athena Teases Answering Jade Cargill’s Open Challenge, Jade Cargill Responds

– After AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill issued an open challenge to be the next person to receive her “Kiss of Death.” Later on, former WWE Superstar Athena (aka Ember Moon) appeared to tweet some interest in the matchup. That later led to a heated exchange between her and Jade Cargill on Twitter, which you can see below.

Jade Cargill responded to Athena’s initial tweet, writing, “Hmmmm? What? Say how you feel if you feel it. I don’t play games. Open up.”

Athena later tweeted, “Sure, Jade Cargill. I’ll give in to your request and ill say loud enough for the people in the back…even though I’m pretty sure I know the answer. GIVE ME A MATCH SO I CAN TAKE YOUR TITLE! Talk to ya boy and make it happen… I’ll be waiting.”

Cargill later wrote that she will “help” Athena out because she “clearly” needs it. She said, “You’re welcomed kid. I’m a needle mover. I’ll help you out. Clearly you need it. Looking kind of dry out there without TV.”

