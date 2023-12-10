– During this week’s edition of the Battleground Podcast, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena discussed wanting to defend the ROH Women’s Title overseas in Japan in STARDOM and NJPW, and even taking it on a world tour. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Athena on wanting to take the ROH title to STARDOM or NJPW: “I’ve done it before with Miyu Yamashita on the indie scene. Because of the filming schedule, it’s not quite possible without Tony’s [Tony Khan] approval. I would love to go to Japan. I would love to take the Ring of Honor Championship to Japan and defend it there, particularly for New Japan or Stardom. I have always wanted to wrestle over there, especially for those two companies in particular. When I was first on the Indies, New Japan did not have women’s wrestling so it’s even more of a ‘I need it.’ Those are dreams I have. I want to go to the UK. The UK scene has changed immensely since I was on the independent scene. I would love to go back to Australia.”

On a world tour for the title: “I would love to take the Ring of Honor Championship on a world tour, I really would. Now, I’m more focused on trying to see what’s next for me because I don’t know. I would love to promote Ring of Honor on a world level. We get to go to Canada. My dream right now is to go to Japan. That is a dream, that is a style that I have emulated more than anything else and I know those women hit so hard and they are so phenomenal and they train beast mode 24/7 and that’s something I have always wanted to be immersed in.”

Athena is currently scheduled to defend the ROH Women’s World Title next week at ROH Final Battle 2023 against Billie Starkz. The event is scheduled for Friday, December 15 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.