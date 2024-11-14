Atlantis Jr. Enjoys Working As a Heel, But Prefers To Be Babyface

Atlantis Jr. says that he has enjoyed working as a rudo, but he prefers to work as a technico. The CMLL star spoke with Fightful for a new interview and talked about his decision to stay as a good guy in the promotion, noting that he likes being a role model.

“Nowadays, the character Atlantis, it’s 100% technicos, the good guy,” Atlantis said. “In my mind, and in the mind of my father, no more rudos. Many years ago, my father had five years of a rudo and the gear changed with the colors.”

He continued, “Two years ago, CMLL gave me the opportunity to work like a rudo, and I liked it, but I prefer to be the good guy and the model for the kids. Nowadays, we’re 100% technicos and I’m very happy.”

Atlantis Jr. has worked for a number of US promotions like AEW, ROH, and MLW in addition to his CMLL work.