Atlantis Jr Hopes To Have More Opportunities in AEW After Wrestling Chris Jericho

In an interview with WGN Radio 720 (via Fightful), Atlantis Jr. spoke about his match with Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite back in February and his hope that he will return. Atlantis normally wrestles for CMLL and will appear for MLW at Azteca Lucha.

He said: “I’m very excited because CMLL has great alliances. Now with MLW and AEW, I’m very happy because we’re going to take Mexican wrestling [and] the Mexican wrestling style do another territory where wrestling is also growing a lot in the United States. To have a match with Chris Jericho was a big dream. When I was a kid, I used Chris Jericho in the WWE video games. When CMLL told me, ‘You have a singles match with Chris Jericho,’ I said, ‘This is a big joke. Two, three hours pass, and CMLL, on social media, [posted the match graphic]. So, a lot of adrenaline, [I was] nervous. [I was] very happy and I want to have more opportunities, more matches in AEW because I want to have more experiences. The Mexican style of wrestling is so different [from] the American style. Mexican wrestling is so fast and [there’s] jumps a lot. The American style is more punches, clotheslines, dropkicks. So, to have that experience with Chris Jericho, a big legend of wrestling, it’s a big dream for me, and thank you very much, Chris Jericho for this opportunity.“