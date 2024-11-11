wrestling / News
Atlantis Jr. Says Working On TV In The US Is Very Different Than In Mexico
November 11, 2024 | Posted by
Atlantis Jr. recently did an interview with Fightful, where he discussed a wide range of topics.
During the interview, Atlantis Jr. talked about branching out of CMLL this year by working for other promotions, including AEW, ROH, and MLW.
“It’s very different. In the United States, it’s more television. It’s different in the United States. The work, for example, in MLW and AEW, the television is different. CMLL and New Japan are similar, but CMLL and the United States companies are different.”
