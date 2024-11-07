wrestling / News
Atlantis Jr. Wants A Rematch With Brian Cage in Mexico
Brian Cage defeated Atlantis Jr. at AEW WrestleDream to become the new ROH World Television Champion. In an interview with Fightful, Atlantis said that he wanted a rematch against Cage, this time in Mexico.
He said: “It was a very good experience and a moment that I won’t forget. I’m a champion in Mexico, but I wanted to have a United States Champion. Now that CMLL has that audience with MLW and AEW, I wanted to have an important match. I went to the United States and said, ‘Can I have a title match?’ CMLL and AEW said, ‘Okay. If you are prepared, you can have a match.’ I challenged Kyle Fletcher for the TV Title in Mexico City. I won. If you watch my match, my face was like, [surprised look]. I won the title and now wrestlers come to Mexico or I go to the United States to defend it. It’s a moment I will never forget. I had matches with superstars of AEW and Ring of Honor. I lost the title to a superstar in Brian Cage. I want to rematch in Mexico. If I win the title in Mexico, it’s the Mexican Title now. I want to bring another title to Mexico City. If AEW gives me another opportunity for a tag team or an AEW championship, I’d be very happy. I want to approach that audience because I want to grow every day.“