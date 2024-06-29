wrestling / News

Atlantis Jr. Wins ROH TV Title From Kyle Fletcher at CMLL Viernes Espectacular

June 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CMLL Kyle Fletcher vs Atlantis Jr Image Credit: CMLL

– A new ROH TV World Champion has been crowned. Atlantis Jr. beat AEW star Kyle Fletcher at last night’s CMLL Viernes Espectacular event in Mexico City, capturing the ROH TV World Championship. Chris Jericho also appeared during the event.

After his defeat, Fletcher said he lost because he was in Atlantis Jr.’s house and next time they will do it in his. You can view some highlights and clips from the match below.

