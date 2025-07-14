wrestling / News
ATTACK! Pro Wrestling Rain In July (7.13.25) Results: Title Changes Hands Multiple Times
ATTACK! Pro Wrestling held its Rain In July event on July 13 from the Cathays Community Centre in Cardiff, Wales. The results are below, courtesy of CageMatch.net:
* Nico Angelo defeated Martin Steers
* Legion Of Bloom (Lil’ Johnny The Sunflower & Sonny The Sunflower) defeated Love Making Demon & Visage
* Weird And Wonderful World Cup Semi Final Match: Kanji defeated Vivika
* ATTACK! 24:7 Championship Match: Paul London defeated ELIJAH (champion) to win the championship.
* ATTACK! 24:7 Championship Match: Tommy Vrill defeated Paul London (champion) to win the championship.
* Kid Lykos defeated Drew Parker
* Dani Luna defeated Shane Hook
* ATTACK! 24:7 Championship Match: ELIJAH defeated Tommy Vrill (champion) to win the championship.
* ATTACK! Championship Match: James Ellis (champion) defeated Nino Bryant
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Notes from WWE Evolution 2: Naomi, AJ Lee, Saraya
- More Backstage Details On Seth Rollins Injury, Fear Of Major Injury
- Details On Why Ron Killings vs. Aleister Black Had Less Time on WWE Smackdown
- Backstage News On WWE Reaction To Evolution, Future Plans for Trish Stratus & Nikki Bella