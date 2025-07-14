ATTACK! Pro Wrestling Rain In July (7.13.25) Results: Title Changes Hands Multiple Times

ATTACK! Pro Wrestling held its Rain In July event on July 13 from the Cathays Community Centre in Cardiff, Wales. The results are below, courtesy of CageMatch.net:

* Nico Angelo defeated Martin Steers

* Legion Of Bloom (Lil’ Johnny The Sunflower & Sonny The Sunflower) defeated Love Making Demon & Visage

* Weird And Wonderful World Cup Semi Final Match: Kanji defeated Vivika

* ATTACK! 24:7 Championship Match: Paul London defeated ELIJAH (champion) to win the championship.

* ATTACK! 24:7 Championship Match: Tommy Vrill defeated Paul London (champion) to win the championship.

* Kid Lykos defeated Drew Parker

* Dani Luna defeated Shane Hook

* ATTACK! 24:7 Championship Match: ELIJAH defeated Tommy Vrill (champion) to win the championship.

* ATTACK! Championship Match: James Ellis (champion) defeated Nino Bryant