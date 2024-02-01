VICE News reports that the lawyer for former WWE executive John Laurinaitis has appeared to corroborate central claims in the lawsuit against himself and former Chairman of the Board for WWE parent company TKO Vince McMahon. Laurinaitis’ attorney is even going so far as saying that Laurinaitis was a “victim” to the “predator” Vince McMahon.

Attorney Edward Brennan reportedly corroborated the claims against McMahon, but has disputed Laurinaitis’ role in the complaint. As noted, former WWE staffer Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against McMahon and Laurinaitis, accusing them of sex trafficking and misconduct. Brennan added on his client, “The truth will come out.”

In reaching out to Brennan regarding his representation to Laurinaitis, the attorney confirmed that he’s representing Laurinaitis and also denying the allegations. Brennan stated to VICE, “Mr. Laurinaitis denies the allegations in the misguided complaint and will be vigorously defending these charges in Court, not the media. Like the Plaintiff, Mr. Laurinaitis is a victim in this case, not a predator. The truth will come out.”

In asking for clarification that Brennan was stating that McMahon was a predator, and that Laurinaitis was being victimized by him, Brennan wrote to the publication, “Read the allegations. Read the Federal Statute. Power, control, employment supervisory capacity, dictatorial sexual demands with repercussions if not met. Count how many times in the complaint Vince exerts control over both of them.”

Grant claims in her lawsuit that McMahon trafficked her to Laurinaitis and other men in the company. She also alleged that McMahon and Laurinaitis once locked her in a room and took turns sexually assaulting both her in WWE’s corporate offices.

McMahon resigned from his post as Executive Chairman of the Board of TKO last Friday (Jan. 26). He denied Grant’s allegations, saying, “Ms. Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth.”

Laurinaitis was reportedly terminated by WWE in August 2022 when reports of the scandal involving McMahon and Grant, along with Laurinaitis’ involvement, initially emerged.

VICE News reports that TKO did not immediately respond to requests for comments on Brennan’s statements earlier. Also, a spokesperson for Janel Grant, reportedly declined to comment.