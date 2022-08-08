UPDATED: More On John Laurinaitis’ WWE Termination, Still On Some Email Lists

UPDATE: A new report has a few additional notes on John Laurinaitis’ termination from WWE. Fightful Select has confirmed PWInsider’s report that the former Johnny Ace has been fired but notes that he was still “looped in” to company emails from what they’ve been told. Once Triple H took over Laurinaitis’ old job of EVP of Talent Relations, that stopped for a short while but he is back on internal mailing lists as of last week.

According to the site, they were told last week that Laurinaitis is still on a series of emails that go out to several WWE names, though there has been no word of correspondence from his side. He was not included starting with the July 22nd episode of Smackdown, but he was said to have returned to the email lists the next week and has remained there. It is said that the emails do include “sensitive information pertaining to creative, and personnel.”

The situation is said to be somewhat common among recent WWE departures and may be moot as his email address may no longer be active. Laurinaitis’ name is said to have been on an internal WWE termination list, as well as Vince McMahons.

Talent and staff have repeatedly told the site they don’t expect him back, and several have said they are excited aboiut that. One top name said as the whole saga was unfolding that Laurinaitis is “the biggest snake in the business.”

ORIGINAL: Earlier today, it was reported that John Laurinaitis was still with the WWE following the recent scandal involving Vince McMahon, but it seems that has changed. PWInsider reports that WWE has actually quietly let Laurinaitis go from the company and he is officially done. The release reportedly happened within the last week and was kept quiet “beyond a very small circle.”

Laurinaitis had several runs with the company but was mostly recently brought back as the General Manager of Talent (aka Talent Relations) in March of last year. He was named in the Wall Street Journal’s expose on McMahon as being involved with the alleged $3 million payment to a former employee who had a sexual relationship with McMahon.

The report read: “The board’s investigation, which began in April, has unearthed other, older nondisclosure agreements involving claims by former female WWE employees of misconduct by Mr. McMahon and one of his top executives, John Laurinaitis, the head of talent relations at WWE, the people said. The Journal couldn’t determine how many previous agreements were being scrutinized. The board’s outside counsel was still collecting information about the other NDAs this week but has determined that the payments totaled in the millions of dollars, the people said.”

The report also said that the email that alerted the Board of Directors to the allegations “alleged that Mr. McMahon ‘gave her like a toy’ to Mr. Laurinaitis.”

WWE has yet to comment or confirm Laurinaitis’ exit, but he is said to be 100% done with the company. The Board of Directors is still investigating.