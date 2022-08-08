Update On Vince McMahon Following Retirement, If He Has Any Involvement With WWE, Status of John Laurinaitis

PWInsider reports that Vince McMahon has not been involved with WWE in any way, officially, since he retired last month. His only involvement has been the fact that he owns the majority of company stock. He has not been to WWE headquarters since announcing his departure, and hasn’t been involved in meetings or company communication.

As previously noted, WWE has removed him from the internal list of performers, as well as their “corporate structure.” Sources even indicate that McMahon hasn’t even visited the gym in Titan Tower.

It was also noted that McMahon is not running the show from behind-the-scenes either, for several reasons. The first one is that it would be illegal for a publicly traded company, like WWE, to allow him to run the company after he retired. If that ever got out, there would be possible criminal charges. It was noted that even with McMahon family members still working for the company, the way the corporate structure is set up creates “a lot of checks and balances” to stop something like that from happening.

As for John Laurinaitis, he is still part of the company for now. It’s believed that he’s only there as the WWE Board has not concluded its investigation. His email and company cell phone were disconnected, which is what happened to WWE’s furloughed employees during the pandemic. It’s believed that when the investigation is over, he will leave.