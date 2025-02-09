Attorneys for Janel Grant File Claim Against Peak Wellness, Claim Medical Records Related To Vince McMahon Lawsuit Were Withheld

SEScoops reports that attorneys for Janel Grant have filed a new claim that Dr. Carlon Colker and Peak Wellness withhled medical records.

Attorneys previously filed a pre-action discovery petition in July 2024, as part of the lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE and John Laurinaitis. Grant claimed that McMahon told her to go to the clinic in November 2019. She said she received treatments without knowing what they were, including IV infusions and pills. Colker has denied any wrongdoing and said the accusations have damaged his name and reputation. Grant’s attorneys made a new filing yesterday in Connecticut Superior Court, claiming that counsel for Colker and Peak Wellness admitted that McMahon paid for Colker to be Grant’s doctor. They also claim that the counsel admitted to Peak withholding records.

The same claims were part of Grant’s amended complaint. The latest filing cmae after Colker’s legal team had a supplemental filing on February 5, wanting Grant’s bill of discovery to get dismissed for not following Connecticut state statutes. They claim Grant intended to use the information to name Colker and Peak Wellness in her civil suit. They also claimed that the information obtained was part of confidential settlement agreements. Grant’s attorneys, meanwhile, say that the settlements were rendered obsolete once Colker’s counsel made the February 5 filing. They also said that no state statute prevents discovery in state court from getting used in a federal case.