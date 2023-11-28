Aubrey Edwards & Karen Jarrett Recall Guitar Shot Spot At AEW Double Or Nothing

Karen Jarrett hit Aubrey Edwards with a guitar at AEW Double Or Nothing, and the two recently looked back at the spot. The moment happened during a tag team match at the PPV where Edwards and Mark Briscoe battled Jeff and Karen Jarrett. During the latest episode of AEW Unrestricted, the two talked about the moment and you can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

Jarrett on the chair shot: “I was a nervous wreck. “I love having fun out there and doing my thing. [But] hitting someone with a guitar, that was a lot for me. Being out there, I was shaking. If I hurt her, if this messes up her face and she has to have stitches. And she’s like ‘Do it! Swing hard, swing for the fences.’ I’m like ‘You’re crazy. You are crazy.'”

Edwards on the moment:“I’m trying to walk into a situation … if someone is giving me an opportunity to help put forward their story, my stance is always ‘What’s the best way to do this?’ So I’m having extensive conversations with Jay Lethal about ‘What is not only the best way to do this, but the safest way to do this?’ And it’s always just ‘Swing as hard as you can, and put your head down.’ So I’m like ‘Okay, that’s what we’ve got to do.'”