– During a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, Karen Jarrett spoke with co-host Aubrey Edwards on their mixed tag team match on AEW Rampage last June. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Aubrey Edwards on their mixed tag team match on AEW Rampage: “We had had that talk a little bit about how women are criticized on the internet a little bit more than men. We don’t wrestle so there’s already this pressure [that] what we do has to be good, but then [also] this pressure [that] what we do has to be twice as good because we’re going to get s*** for it online.”

Edwards on how she felt after the match: “I had so much more appreciation for everyone in the locker room. I was just walking around like, ‘Give me a walker. I can’t move anymore.’ … [It was] just two minutes, but one of [the] most memorable ‘two minutes’ of my career.”

Karen Jarrett on enjoying the stories of wrestling: “I love the soap opera, I love stories. I think that’s why I enjoy so much being hated, or being the heel. I want to hate somebody. I want to feel sorry for somebody. I want to love somebody, and I want to laugh. I want all those emotions in the show.”