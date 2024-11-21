Aubrey Edwards Recalls Taking a Guitar Shot From Karen Jarrett

– During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, AEW referee Aubrey Edwards discussed the moment where she was hit by a guitar by Karen Jarrett Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Taking a guitar from Karen Jarrett at AEW Double or Nothing a couple years back was not fun. I don’t know about you, but this is probably something you’ve never experienced, but digging splinters out of extensions is not a pleasant experience. My head hurt pretty bad, so I couldn’t ref for the next Dynamite. I was a little concerned. Ended up turning into a full-on match, which you could argue is like the most insane part. It did turn into a match and I won and I retired undefeated. I think the only other person that’s done that is Sting, so it’s pretty good company.”

The team of Aubrey Edwards, Mark Briscoe, and Papa Briscoe beat Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Karen Jarrett at last year’s AEW Double or Nothing 2023.