Aussie Open Officially Signs With AEW

Aussie Open are All Elite, signing an official deal with AEW. Tony Khan announced via Twitter on Wednesday night that Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher have signed with the company, as you can see below.

Khan wrote:

“They’re one of the top tag teams in the world, and now it’s official: Aussie Open @kylefletcherpro + @DUNKZILLADavis are ALL ELITE! Incredible match tonight Kyle Fletcher on @TBSNetwork on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite, and get well soon, Mark Davis! Congratulations #AussieOpen!”

Davis is currently out of action due to injury. Fightful Select reports that Tony Khan paid for Davis’ surgery himself.