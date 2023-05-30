Aussie Open Confirms Their Loyalty To The “Worldwide Expansion” Of AEW’s United Empire

Speaking recently with Dark Puroresu Flowsion in the wake of their signing with AEW, Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher expressed the team’s intent to stick with the United Empire stable in their new promotion. Fletcher is quoted as saying:

We’re absolutely going to remain in the United Empire. Ospreay & all the boys have done so much for us, it really feels like a brotherhood. If anything it’s just the start of a worldwide expansion of the group

