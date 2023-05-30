wrestling / News

Aussie Open Confirms Their Loyalty To The “Worldwide Expansion” Of AEW’s United Empire

May 30, 2023 | Posted by Jack Gregory
Aussie Open AEW Image Credit: AEW

Speaking recently with Dark Puroresu Flowsion in the wake of their signing with AEW, Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher expressed the team’s intent to stick with the United Empire stable in their new promotion. Fletcher is quoted as saying:

We’re absolutely going to remain in the United Empire. Ospreay & all the boys have done so much for us, it really feels like a brotherhood. If anything it’s just the start of a worldwide expansion of the group

You can find DPF’s original tweet regarding the statement below.

article topics :

AEW, Aussie Open, Kyle Fletcher, United Empire, Jack Gregory

