Aussie Open Confirms Their Loyalty To The “Worldwide Expansion” Of AEW’s United Empire
Speaking recently with Dark Puroresu Flowsion in the wake of their signing with AEW, Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher expressed the team’s intent to stick with the United Empire stable in their new promotion. Fletcher is quoted as saying:
We’re absolutely going to remain in the United Empire. Ospreay & all the boys have done so much for us, it really feels like a brotherhood. If anything it’s just the start of a worldwide expansion of the group
You can find DPF’s original tweet regarding the statement below.
I asked Kyle Fletcher about Aussie Open’s future in United Empire:
— Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) May 30, 2023
