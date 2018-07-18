Austin Aries Says Rich Swann is a Huge Coup for Impact, Talks Leaning Heel

– Austin Aries spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview ahead of his match at Slammiversary this coming weekend. Highlights are below:

On going to more of a heel direction for his current feud: “I don’t know. If you listen, DeAngelo Williams is in my ring and he calls me names. He calls me trash! He calls me ‘Austin Crybabies’ which is almost clever but not quite. I don’t know if what I did is ‘heelish’, to use your term. I’d say a guy stepped into my ring and disrespected me and I’d to show him where he belonged and who he was talking to. When I first came into Impact Wrestling, of course, you want to get into everybody’s good graces. You got that little honeymoon phase where everyone’s trying to win each other over. Including me trying to win the fans over because I knew that would serve me best!

“Reality of the situation is that I’ve always worked best when I’ve this edge to me. When I have this chip on my shoulder. When I’m able to let my true feelings out towards certain people. Whether that be the fans or the people I’m working with. No one wakes up as a good person every day. No one wakes up as a bad person every day. Well, some people do. But everything’s strategic. Right now I’m in my comfort zone. The results are showing that.”

On Rich Swann arriving in Impact: “I love Rich Swann. First and foremost, it’s great to see him step back into the wrestling ring as a fan. But it’s good to see him with a smile back on his face. It’s good to see him with a support system around him that believes in him and wants to see him shine. He’s so talented, and he’s still a kid in a lot of ways. He grew up a lot in the last few years and he’s on a platform now that allows him to go out there and show just how talented he is. To have another A-level talent in a talented roster, to begin with, is a huge coup for Impact Wrestling.”