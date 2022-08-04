wrestling / News
Austin Gunn Provides Update After Gunn Club Dumpster Fall On AEW Dynamite
August 4, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, The Acclaimed defeated the Gunn Club in a dumpster match on AEW Dynamite, then rolled the dumpster right off the stage. The dumpster actually flipped when it fell, leading to fans to wonder about the losing team’s health.
In a post on Twitter, Austin Gunn said that the team are fine after the spot.
He wrote: “We’re fine. Everything’s fine.”
we’re fine.. everything’s fine 🫥#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/J7QGyQ5J1c
— NOT ass boy (@theaustingunn) August 4, 2022
