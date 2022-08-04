wrestling / News

Austin Gunn Provides Update After Gunn Club Dumpster Fall On AEW Dynamite

August 4, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Gunn Club, Austin Gunn Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, The Acclaimed defeated the Gunn Club in a dumpster match on AEW Dynamite, then rolled the dumpster right off the stage. The dumpster actually flipped when it fell, leading to fans to wonder about the losing team’s health.

In a post on Twitter, Austin Gunn said that the team are fine after the spot.

He wrote: “We’re fine. Everything’s fine.

