The Acclaimed Defeat The Gunn Club In Dumpster Match On AEW Dynamite

The Acclaimed took out the trash, defeating The Gunn Club in a Dumpster Match on AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Max Caster and Anthony Bowens defeat Austin and Colton Gunn during the bout, picking up the win by dumping the two into a dumpster.

After the match, the two locked the dumpster with zip ties and then pushed it off the stage. You can see some clips below.

The two teams have been feuding since the Gunn Club (including Billy Gunn) turned on The Acclaimed last month.

#TheAcclaimed have ARRIVED for this DUMPSTER MATCH against the #GunnClub, where ANYTHING GOES! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/5aeIHDAkC8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

#MicDrop by Max Caster and #TheAcclaimed are victorious as they lock the lid of the dumpster! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/nRfmYl1uUZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022