Austin Gunn Says ‘Ass Boys’ Chants Not Allowed on Jericho Cruise, Danhausen Disagrees

Austin Gunn and Danhausen are at odds about whether fans attending the Jericho Cruise will be able to chant for the Ass Boys. Gunn posted to his Twitter account on Thursday to note that he had spoken with Jericho to confirm that the chant, which Danhausen coined at a previous Jericho Cruise, will not be allowed, writing:

“I just got off the phone with @IAmJericho & we discussed the rules that are implemented on the #FourLeafClover 1. there will be NO #AssBoy chants, slurs, or remarks allowed on the boat if you fail to abide, @IAmJericho & his security team will throw you overboard thank you”

Cue the Very Nice, Very Evil Danhausen chiming in, who retweeted Gunn’s post and added:

“Danhausen just got off the phone with @IAmJericho and he said you have told a lie to the internet and Ass Boy chants are encouraged HEAVILY and you must come out to your custom Ass Boy theme music Danhausen gifted you.”

The Jericho Cruise takes place from February 2nd to the 6th and will see The Gunns battle Jericho and Danhausen as the first announced match.