Authors of Pain’s Akam Reportedly Cleared to Return

May 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Authors of Pain Raw 62518 Rezar

– The Authors of Pain are reportedly close to a return, with Akam cleared to compete again. POST Wrestling reports that Akam, who has been out of injury since January with a knee injury, is cleared to return.

The site reports that the Authors of Pain’s return is simply a matter of coming up with a program, noting that the Wild Card rule has tied up TV time and complicated the issue of the team’s return.

