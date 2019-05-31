wrestling / News
Authors of Pain’s Akam Reportedly Cleared to Return
May 30, 2019 | Posted by
– The Authors of Pain are reportedly close to a return, with Akam cleared to compete again. POST Wrestling reports that Akam, who has been out of injury since January with a knee injury, is cleared to return.
The site reports that the Authors of Pain’s return is simply a matter of coming up with a program, noting that the Wild Card rule has tied up TV time and complicated the issue of the team’s return.
More Trending Stories
- Others In WWE Reportedly Agree With Jon Moxley About Creative Situation In WWE
- Eric Bischoff Says He Would Have Let DX Enter the Arena During Nitro Invasion If He Knew Beforehand
- Jon Moxley on Refusing a Line in WWE About Roman Reigns’ Cancer, Discusses Vince McMahon Still Trying to Get Him to Say It, How They Could’ve Lost Sponsorships Over It
- Jon Moxley Says WWE’s Creative Process Sucks and Is ‘Killing the Company’, Blames Vince McMahon