Authors Of Pain & Paul Ellering Make WWE Returns On Smackdown, Join Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross’ backup has arrived, with the Authors Of Pain and Paul Ellering returning on this week’s WWE Smackdown. Friday’s episode saw Rezar & Akam come out and attack the Street Profits and Bobby Lashley, who were in the ring when Kross and Scarlett came out with Ellering to distract them.

Kross joined in on the attack, which led to the group laying out the Profits and Lashley before posing on the ramp.

The AOP reportedly signed with WWE as early as late 2022. They were last in WWE back in 2020 before being released during the COVID cuts of April. They were paired with Ellering in NXT but split with him upon debuting on the main roster in 2018.