AWA Alumnus Kenny Jay Passes Away

Kenny Jay, who was a regular for the AWA, has passed away. PWInsider reports that Jay, real name Kenny Benkowski, passed this week at the age of 85.

Jay was born in March of 1937 and had his first match in 1958 after training under Bob Hawkins. He took a break for a two-year stint in the military before returning and signing with the AWA, where he appeared weekly as an enhancement talent for the company. He worked with the likes of Mad Dog Vachon, The Crusher, Verne Gagne, Jesse Ventura, Mr. Saito, and Bruiser Brody.

Jay had several overseas trips to Japan and faced Muhammad Ali at one point ahead of Ali’s famed boxing vs. wrestling match against Antonio Inoki. Jay retired in 1985, but came out of retirement in 1990 at the end of the AWA’s run. He would occasionally work matches throughout the 1990s and 2000s before retiring for good in 2012.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Kenny Jay.