Awesome Kong Says She Will ‘Always’ Return to TNA Wrestling

In an interview with Victoire (via Fightful), Awesome Kong spoke about her various returns to TNA Wrestling and said that she will always go back to the promotion.

She said: “Off and on, five or six. I mean, because I left and came back, left, came back. I think the original run was about two and a half, three years, and came back for another couple years, and then we dip my toe in every now and again because TNA is, for me, it’s like all family, when you’re there, you’re family, [like] Olive Garden. So [I] always will come back to TNA or do something for TNA because I came into my own at TNA.“