wrestling / News

Axiom Teases Rematch With The Hardys After Last Night’s NXT

March 12, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Fraxiom TNA Impact 3-6-25 Image Credit: TNA

As previously reported, Matt and Jeff Hardy defeated Fraxiom on last night’s episode of NXT, retaining the TNA tag team titles. They teased going after Fraxiom’s NXT tag titles in a rematch, and Axiom has also hinted at another match between the teams.

He wrote: “Getting into the ring with two legends was a dream come true. I dressed up like them as a kid for Halloween and now I get to share the same ring. See you in the rematch.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Axiom, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading