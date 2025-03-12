wrestling / News
Axiom Teases Rematch With The Hardys After Last Night’s NXT
March 12, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, Matt and Jeff Hardy defeated Fraxiom on last night’s episode of NXT, retaining the TNA tag team titles. They teased going after Fraxiom’s NXT tag titles in a rematch, and Axiom has also hinted at another match between the teams.
He wrote: “Getting into the ring with two legends was a dream come true. I dressed up like them as a kid for Halloween and now I get to share the same ring. See you in the rematch.”
Subirse a un ring con dos leyendas ha sido un sueño hecho realidad.
De pequeño me vestía como ellos para Halloween y ahora puedo compartir el mismo ring.
Nos vemos en la revancha 😌 https://t.co/np2Ccw1N1k
— Axiom (@Axiom_WWE) March 12, 2025
