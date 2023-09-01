B3CCA Reveals Whether She’d Rather Fight Taylor Swift Or Lady Gaga

B3CCA is known as the International Pop Star, and she recently discussed which pop star she’d rather face between Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga. B3CCA spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds and was asked which of the two megastars she would rather battle in the ring. You can check out the highlights below:

On Swift: “I think that she is a very iconic performer. I appreciate that she stays true to herself and her brand. She always looks great and I do enjoy her music. I think there’s a little bit of competitiveness with me with her because she is the pop star of the moment right now. She’s okay.”

On a potential fight with Lady Gaga or Swift: “Who do you think would be more of a challenge for me to fight, Gaga or Taylor Swift? I love Taylor, but I feel like I can take her down pretty easy. I feel Gaga throws hands.”

On potentially angering Gaga and Swift’s fanbases in a match: “I would have to change my face. I would have to move, change my name, they would still find me. I do have the experience advantage. The aesthetics of me vs. Gaga might beat out me vs. Taylor. Gaga is wild.”