Various News: Babatunde Hype Video For EVOLVE 130, Vinny Marseglia Was ‘Banned’ From ROH Best in the World, Several Post-BITW Interviews

June 29, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NXT Babatunde

– WWN Live has posted a hype video for tonight’s EVOLVE 129 and tomorrow’s EVOLVE 130 featuring NXT wrestler Babatunde.

– Before last night’s ROH Best in the World, Joe Koff ‘banned’ Vinny Marseglia from the arena.

– ROH has posted several post-match interviews from last night’s event with Dalton Castle, Shane Taylor and Jay Lethal.

