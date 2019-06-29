wrestling / News
Various News: Babatunde Hype Video For EVOLVE 130, Vinny Marseglia Was ‘Banned’ From ROH Best in the World, Several Post-BITW Interviews
– WWN Live has posted a hype video for tonight’s EVOLVE 129 and tomorrow’s EVOLVE 130 featuring NXT wrestler Babatunde.
– Before last night’s ROH Best in the World, Joe Koff ‘banned’ Vinny Marseglia from the arena.
VINCENT has been banned from #rohbitw by Joe Koff himself!!
.
.
#roh #ringofhonor #wrestling #bestintheworld #bitw #rohbitw #watchroh #honorisreal pic.twitter.com/ETPDyr5hso
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 29, 2019
– ROH has posted several post-match interviews from last night’s event with Dalton Castle, Shane Taylor and Jay Lethal.
Moments after defeating Dragon Lee, Dalton Castle (@theDALTONcastle) speaks with Quinn McKay (@QuinnIt_ToWinIt) at #ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/zMOgrKodUm
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 29, 2019
Moments after match three with @KennyKingPb2 and @TheLethalJay, Quinn McKay (@QuinnIt_ToWinIt) caught up with Lethal.#ROHBITW pic.twitter.com/LLpfIFwOmJ
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 29, 2019
Moments after retaining at #ROHBITW…. pic.twitter.com/lRMzTlcWlE
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) June 29, 2019
