Baby Doll Recalls Jim Cornette As The ‘Ultimate Professional’

Baby Doll worked with Jim Cornette in the 1980s in WCW, and while they didn’t get along she recently praised him as the “ultimate professional.” The wrestling legend spoke with Wrestling Shoot Interviews for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On working with Cornette: “Oh my gosh. [He was the] ultimate professional. Would take notes of the show so that when we were there the following month or the following three months, we wouldn’t be doing the same thing. Meticulous notes on angles, people, who was there, who wasn’t there, the crowd, the money, the whole thing. Ultimate professional. Loves the business. Has a mind for it like no other.”

On Cornette’s promos against her: “His promos were brutal. To be called, you know, names and even though I know I was a baby face, but shopping in the baby moose department and questioning my femininity and things like that. It was rough it was — some of those promos really hurt bad but [laughs] oh well. It made some money. But then I think that the July of 86, working the angle with me, Cornette said that he made more money working against me than anyone else.”

On if Cornette ever told her what he was going to say beforehand: “No, no one did. Because promos were like, they gave you a certain amount of time. Like they could say, ‘You’ve got two, three minutes. Go out there and push whatever towns or whatever angles we were doing. But otherwise, there was no scripts, there was no forethought. I mean, I’m sure that the guys had some idea of where they were going, step by step and then would get

there.”

