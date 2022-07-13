wrestling / News
Baby Doll Returning for NWA 74th Anniversary Shows
July 13, 2022
– PWInsider reports that Baby Doll is set to return to NWA for the NWA 74th Anniversary pay-per-view event this weekend in St. Louis, Missouri at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel. Per PWInsider, Baby Doll will be appearing as a manager for her daughter, Samanta Starr.
The NWA 74th Anniversary shows will stream on FITE TV on August 27 and August 28.
