Backstage Details On AJ Styles’ Reaction To Hornswoggle Character In Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling had been teasing a “Phenomenal Opponent” for Ethan Page, and that opponent was revealed as Hornswoggle dressed in AJ Styles gear. Fightful Select has more details on Hornswoggle’s gimmick and Styles’ reaction to it.

According to Fightful, Styles was not aware that Hornswoggle was going to spoof him. However, Styles’ reportedly “seemed to think it was great” once Hornswoggle debuted the character on the show.

Fightful also notes that there haven’t been any issues brought up regarding the usage of the old TNA theme music, or the gear and likeness regarding the character.

Additionally, Fightful reports that the Hornswoggle reveal was a huge hit backstage in both the Impact and WWE locker rooms.